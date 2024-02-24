IND: 219-7 (73) Day 3, IND VS ENG 4th Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav Save India

The Day 2 of India vs England 4th Test was disappointing for the hosts as the visitors finished with 353 runs in the first innings. Later, India finished the day with 219 runs but for the loss of seven wickets. It could have been much worse for Rohit Sharma's side but Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav stiched up a 42-run unbeaten partnership which made sure the game has not completely gone of out India's hands.

The conditions suggest that spinner will have a big say in this Test match. England's Bashir was the star performer on Day 2 as he picked 4 wickets in his 31-over spell with Tom Hartley also picking a couple of wickets. A lot of questions will asked from Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel when they come out to bat on Day 3 as India trail by 134 runs.

