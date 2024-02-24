trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724630
NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND

IND: 219-7 (73) Day 3, IND VS ENG 4th Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav Save India

India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) Day 3, 4th Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India trail by 134 runs at Day 2 stumps with Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav in the middle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 05:44 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Follow LIVE IND Vs ENG 4th Test Score
LIVE Blog

The Day 2 of India vs England 4th Test was disappointing for the hosts as the visitors finished with 353 runs in the first innings. Later, India finished the day with 219 runs but for the loss of seven wickets. It could have been much worse for Rohit Sharma's side but Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav stiched up a 42-run unbeaten partnership which made sure the game has not completely gone of out India's hands.

The conditions suggest that spinner will have a big say in this Test match. England's Bashir was the star performer on Day 2 as he picked 4 wickets in his 31-over spell with Tom Hartley also picking a couple of wickets. A lot of questions will asked from Kuldeep Yadav and Dhruv Jurel when they come out to bat on Day 3 as India trail by 134 runs.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Here.

24 February 2024
17:44 PM

LIVE IND vs ENG 4th Test: All eyes on Day 3 now

Everyone is waiting for the third day of this Test match to begin now. England are pretty much in control of this contest at the moment as India are seven down with 219 runs on the board. Read the match report of Day 2 in the link below.

Highlights From IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Here

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?