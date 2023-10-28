LIVE Updates | IND Vs ENG ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Jos Buttler
India and England play each other in Match 29 of Cricket World Cup 2023. Both the teams have had a contrasting tournament so far. While India have hit a winning streak, winning five out of five matches. England have plenty of questions to answer after losing four matches out of five played so far. England's terrible campaign has raised plenty of questions for their management. How could the defending champions known for playing a unique brand of attacking cricket got pushed away like that.
Lower-ranked teams like Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have punched above their weight to knock over England in the World Cup. In Lucknow, England have an opportunity to produce the world-class cricket they are known for. Keep an eye out on Adil Rashid vs Virat Kohli contest in the match as well as Jasprit Bumrah vs Jos Buttler.
It is here. This match was supposed to be the biggest match of the World Cup after IND vs PAK. But with England's lack of wins recently, some heat has been let off. It still however remains a game to watch out for. It can given England a chance to produce the best cricket they play as they meet the best team of of the tournament in Rohit Sharma's India.
