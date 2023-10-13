trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674792
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

PAK: 191 (42.5) | IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Bowled Out For 191

India Vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 12: Pakistan bowled out for 191 runs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 05:31 PM IST|Source:
India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score
LIVE Blog

India Vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 12: India are facing their arch-rivals Pakistan in Match 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision to bowl first worked wonders as Pakistan were bowled out for 191 runs. The highly-awaited clash will be watched by 1,30,000 spectators at the stadium and by crores on their TV sets and digital devices. India have already started the World Cup campaign with wins over Australia and Afghanistan. 

At the same time, Pakistan too beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka to continue their winning run in the tournament. Babar Azam and Co will be looking to end India's winning streak in the ODI World Cups. India have never lost to Pakistan in the history of the tournament, enjoying a 7-0 lead heading into the contest. The head-to-head stat adds little more spice to already a strong World Cup rivalry.

Follow LIVE score and updates from the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

14 October 2023
17:30 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC score: Brilliant from India bowlers

Bumrah, Siraj, Kuldeep, Pandya and Jadeja - all got two wickets each to help their side restrict Pakistan to a mere total.

PAK: 191 (42.5 Overs)

17:26 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK: Pakistan bowled out for 191

Pakistan are bowled out for 191 runs by India in Ahmedabad. The only positive for Pakistan is the partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

PAK: 191 (42.5 Overs)

17:21 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Afridi on strike

Shaheen Afridi on strike and India look to finish things off early and get the job done in Ahmedabad. Pakistan are really in need of a miracle.

PAK: 190/9 (42 Overs)

17:16 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC score: Afridi in middle

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in the middle for Pakistan now after Hasan Ali walks back to the pavilion.

PAK: 189/9 (41 Overs)

17:12 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Pandya, Jadeja strike

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja find wickets of Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali. Pakistan go nine down now in this with just 187 runs on the board.

PAK: 187/9 (40.1 Overs)

17:09 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Pandya comes in

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now eyeing another wicket for India. Hasan Ali and Nawaz in the middle now for Pakistan.

PAK: 176/2 (39 Overs)

17:03 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Pakistan in a tricky spot

Pakistan batters in the middle are struggling at the moment. Jadeja and Bumrah look to finish things as soon as possible for India now.

PAK: 176/2 (38 Overs)

16:58 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: 13 overs left

13 overs left now for Pakistan but they only have 3 wickets in hand as Kuldeep Yadav finishes stellar spell with 2 wickets. India in complete control of this contest at the moment.

PAK: 175/2 (37.2 Overs)

16:54 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Gone!

Jasprit Bumrah is breathing fire at the moment. Shadab Khan 2 (5) out bowled by Bumrah. Pakistan in all sorts of trouble at the moment.

PAK: 172/7 (36 Overs)

16:48 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Pakistan in trouble

Pakistan are six down now with fifteen overs left. Shadab Khan is their last hope of getting them to a respectale total against India today.

PAK: 170/6 (35 Overs)

16:44 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Gone!

Mohammad Rizwan 49 (69) out bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India on a roll as BOOM BOOM strikes. Pakistan have now lost four wickets in the last five overs.

PAK: 168/6 (34 Overs)

16:41 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Kuldeep on fire

Kuldeep Yadav on fire, Iftikhar Ahmed 4 (4) out bowled by Kuldeep. Rizwan in the middle is joined by Shadab Khan now. Pakistan in trouble.

PAK: 167/5 (33.4 Overs)

16:35 PM

India Vs Pakistan LIVE: Shakeel gone

Kuldeep Yadav strikes. He dismisses Saud Shakeel for 6. Beautiful delivery by the spinner. Caught Shakeel in front of wickets. Umpire Erasmus said no after appeal. He felt there was some bat involved. Rohit took the review and all 3 reds. India get the fourth Pakistani wicket.

PAK 162/4 (32.2)

16:30 PM

India Vs Pakistan LIVE: Good over from Siraj

Another fine over from Siraj. Unlike the last match when he has issues with his line and length throughout the game, Siraj improved his line and length here and has picked two wickets as well.

PAK 162/3 (32)

16:25 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rizwan close to fifty

Mohammad Rizwan inching close to his fifty with 7 fours. He is batting on 47 off 63 balls. Saud Shakeel joins him in the middle.

PAK: 157/3 (31 Overs)

16:18 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Babar gone!

Babar Azam 50 (58) LBW by Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan lose their skipper now. Siraj strikes for India and breaks the deadlock.

PAK: 155/3 (29.4 Overs)

16:16 PM

16:12 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Kuldeep continues attack

Kuldeep Yadav continues attack for India now with Rizwan and Babar Azam. Pakistan in a comfortable spot in the middle.

PAK: 144/2 (28 Overs)

16:07 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: India search for wickets

India still searching for wickets but at the moment it is all Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan show in the middle. Rohit bring in Siraj into the attack now.

PAK: 131/2 (27 Overs)

16:01 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Kuldeep is back

Kuldeep is back to bowl his fifth over now. Babar Azam is batting in brilliant rhythm at the moment. Can Kuldeep get the job done for side?

PAK: 129/2 (26 Overs)

15:57 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Babar saved by umpire's call

Babar Azam was trapped for a LBW decision but he is saved by umpire's call as the original decision was not out. It would have been a big breakthrough if the umpire had given out as the soft signal.

PAK: 125/2 (25 Overs)

15:53 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Tight one

A tight one from Jadeja, just 3 runs from that one. India desperate for wicket at the moment. Babar Azam is batting on 34 off 42 inching close to his fifty.

PAK: 123/2 (24 Overs)

15:50 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Something needs to change

Rohit Sharma needs to make some changes now as the partnership between Rizwan and Babar goes up to 47 off 64 balls in the middle.

PAK: 120/2 (23 Overs)

15:46 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rizwan takes charge

Consecutive boundaries for Mohammad Rizwan off Ravindra Jadeja. India in a tricky situation now as both batters get settled in the middle.

PAK: 114/2 (22 Overs)

15:43 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Kuldeep comes in

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja attack the stumps for India as Pakistan look for a solid partnership with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

PAK: 105/2 (21 Overs)

15:39 PM

IND vs PAK Live: Another Tight Over By Jadeja

Jadeja bowled five dot balls to Babar Azam and conceded one run to Rizwan with a full ball outside off.

Live Score PAK 103/2 (20)  CRR: 5.15
India opt to bowl

15:36 PM

IND vs PAK Live: Babar's Cover Drive

Thakur bowled a dot ball to Babar Azam, followed by a single to Rizwan, a four to Babar, and two more dot balls to Babar.

Live Score PAK 102/2 (19)  CRR: 5.37
India opt to bowl

15:32 PM

IND vs PAK Live: Jadeja Continue From Other End

Jadeja bowled three dot balls to Rizwan, conceded one run to Babar Azam, and Rizwan managed a four off the fourth ball.

Live Score PAK 96/2 (18)  CRR: 5.33
India opt to bowl

15:30 PM

IND vs PAK Live: Shardul Thakur Into The Attack

Poor start by Shardul Thakur's boundary on the first ball of his spell. Pakistan should try to dominate him

Live Score PAK 90/2 In 17 Overs

15:25 PM

IND vs PAK Live: Tight Over By Jadeja

Babar Azam and Rizwan rotate the strike with singles in a predominantly defensive over from Jadeja.

Live Score PAK 84/2 (16)  CRR: 5.25
India opt to bowl

15:22 PM

IND vs PAK Live: Rizwan, Babar Steady India

Rizwan displays impeccable timing with a superb flick for a boundary, but the subsequent deliveries from Hardik Pandya outside off-stump are met with defensive play as the over progresses.

Live Score PAK 80/2 (15.1)  CRR: 5.27
India opt to bowl

15:14 PM

IND vs PAK Live: Rizwan Survives

Pakistan's review was executed to perfection. Initially, Rizwan was adjudged LBW, and it appeared to be a clear dismissal. However, a wise decision to review was made. The question then was whether the ball was veering off its path. Unfortunately for Rizwan, the original decision by the umpire would not be overturned. He held onto the hope that the ball had deviated off its course. And indeed, it did! Rizwan's review turned out to be an excellent one as the ball was found to be missing the stumps.

Live Score PAK 75/2 (14)  CRR: 5.36
India opt to bowl

15:08 PM

IND vs PAK Live: Hardik Strikes

Imam's departure, courtesy of a catch taken by Rahul, will undoubtedly have Hardik Pandya elated! An ill-fated choice of shot from Imam led to his downfall. The delivery from Pandya was of a shorter length and outside the off stump. In an attempt to execute a back foot drive or cut, Imam found himself stretching and, unfortunately, produced a thick edge. KL Rahul's swift reflexes shone as he dived forward to grasp the ball, and the Indian supporters roared with delight once more. It's a missed opportunity for Pakistan as Imam surrenders after a promising start. Imam departs, caught by Rahul off Hardik Pandya for a score of 36 runs from 38 balls, including six boundaries.

Live Score PAK 73/2 (12.3)  CRR: 5.84
India opt to bowl

15:02 PM

LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Kuldeep replaces Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack now in place of Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan looking to stitch up a healthy partnership.

PAK: 68/1 (12 Overs)

14:58 PM

LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Big over

11 runs from that Hardik Pandya over. India in a tricky spot as both batters look comfortable in the middle even with losing an early wicket.

PAK: 60/1 (11 Overs)

14:53 PM

LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: All eye on Babar

Babar Azam has to perform in this contest as fans are eagerly waiting for him to get back in form. Pandya and Siraj continue the attack for India.

PAK: 49/1 (10 Overs)

14:47 PM

LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Pandya comes in

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now. Babar Azam and Imam in the middle now. Pakistan captain is off the mark with a boundary and a single.

PAK: 48/1 (9 Overs)

14:42 PM

LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Gone!

Abdullah Shafique 20 (24) LBW by Mohammed Siraj. India finally get the first wicket they were looking for. Pakistan lose their man in form Abdullah.

PAK: 41/1 (8 Overs)

14:35 PM

LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: India eye wickets

India still searching for that first wicket in this contest but Imam Ul haq and Abdullah Shafique batting in fine rhythm at the moment.

PAK: 37/0 (7 Overs)

14:30 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Batting conditions

The conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium look brilliant for batting at the moment. India can expect some dew during the chase but Pakistan can post a hefty total here for sure.

PAK: 28/0 (6 Overs)

14:24 PM

LIVE India vs Paksitan score: Maiden over

A maiden over from Jasprit Bumrah to get things going in India's way. Pakistan batting with a slow and steady approach now not giving any early wickets.

PAK: 23/0 (5 Overs)

14:20 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Pressure on Siraj

Siraj gets smacked for another boundary in the fourth over and the reaction from Rohit Sharma says it all. Siraj is feeling the pressure now.

PAK: 23/0 (4 Overs)

14:15 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Bumrah with a tight

India bounce back with Jasprit Bumrah's tight over. The outfield is very fast and Siraj has to keep the line and length tight in this contest now.

PAK: 17/0 (3 Overs)

14:11 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Siraj in trouble

Imam-ul-Haq takes charge against Mohammed Siraj, packs him away for three boundaries in the second over. India off to a bad start as the pacer gives a couple of freebies.

PAK: 16/0 (2 Overs)

14:06 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: India eye wickets

Jasprit Bumrah attacks the stumps for India with the new ball. A steady start for Pakistan with Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq.

PAK: 4/0 (1 Over)

14:01 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Match begins

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique open the batting for Pakistan. India looking for an early wicket with Jasprit Bumrah.

PAK: 0/0 (0 Over)

13:57 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Pressure On Babar Azam

Babar Azam would surely be feeling the pressure as he so far he has not fired in this tournament. On the other hand, India batters are in tremendous rhythm at the moment.

13:40 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Playing 11s

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

13:35 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Toss Report

Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to bowl first against Pakistan. Playing elevens will be coming out shortly.

13:17 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Why was opening ceremony not telecasted live?

"The pre-match ceremony for the #INDvPAK game today will not be televised as it is only for the stadium audience. We have you covered for the rest- the match, the highlights & everything in between," read the Tweet from Star Sports about the opening ceremony.

13:08 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Arijit Singh sets the mood

Famous singer Arijit Singh is setting the mood ahead of the mega clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

12:56 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Toss coming up

The toss will be coming up shortly for the India vs Pakistan clash in the World Cup. Captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will be coming out shortly.

12:48 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Gill Play?

If Shubman Gill makes the cut for today's game, who will make way for the star opener. Shreyas Iyer or Ishan Kishan will be making way for the India opener.

12:31 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Salman Khan arrives

The pre-match show for India vs Pakistan cricekt World Cup 2023 clash in Ahmedabad has started. Bollywood mega star Salman Khan joins the studio.

11:58 AM

India Vs Pakistan LIVE: Pre-Match Show Begins At 12.30 PM IST

Before the game starts, we will have a pre-match show in which the singers Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Shankar Mahadevan will be performing. That ceremony will start at 12.30 pm IST.

11:34 AM

LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli eyes 26,000 international runs

Former India captain Virat Kohli (25,907) requires 93 runs to reach the milestone of 26,000 runs in international cricket. Can Kohli achieve this feat in the next match against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad today?

10:59 AM

LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Haris Rauf gunning for Virat Kohli's wicket

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf revealed before the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match that he will be gunning for the wicket of Virat Kohli. Hear Haris Rauf speak about Kohli HERE...

10:25 AM

LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan hold edge in overall head-to-head

Babar Azam's Pakistan hold edge over India in overall head-to-head meeting between the two sides in ODI cricket. India have won just 56 matches while Pakistan have won 73 out of the 134 games between the two arch-rivals with five games ending in no-result. Who will come out on top in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad today?

09:53 AM

LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks

Rohit Sharma or Babar Azam? Jasprit Bumrah or Shaheen Shah Afridi? Who should be your top fantasy picks?

Check India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match Dream11 Fantasy picks HERE.

09:12 AM

LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam eyes catching record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (47) is three grabs away from completing 50 catches in ODIs. Can Babar achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today?

08:23 AM

LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Check livestreaming details

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in match no. 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Check when and where to watch India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match live streaming for FREE HERE.

07:40 AM

LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma struggling against left-arm pace

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has been out five times in 13 innings against left-arm pace bowlers inside the powerplay since 2021. Rohit will be up against potential threat from Shaheen Shah Afridi as India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in match no. 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Who will come out on top on Saturday?

07:14 AM

LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Babar Azam struggling for form

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been struggling for batting form since scoring 150 not out against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match in Multan. Since then, Babar Azam has only managed to score 71 runs. This is Babar Azam's joint-longest streak of not scoring 30 or more in an ODI innings. Can Babar hit form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India today?

06:35 AM

LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: India look to maintain unbeaten run vs Pakistan

India hold a 7-0 unbeaten record against Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match. Rohit Sharma's side will look to extend that record to 8-0 when the arch-rivals face off in match no. 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad today.

06:05 AM

LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Shardul Thakur over R Ashwin

Team India may look to continue with Shardul Thakur for the second consecutive match over off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Pacers have bowled a bigger percentage of overs than spinners (59.8% versus 40.2%) and have more wickets (38 to spin's 23) in ODIs here since 2021.

23:46 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Interesting affair

Rohit Sharma vs Afridi will be a key battle. Apart from that, Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf is another battle to watch out for. Shadab Khan will be key in the middle overs for Pakistan.

23:05 PM

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan / Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

22:24 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Gill all smiles

Shubman Gill was all smiles while training with Team India today, checkout the pictures below:

21:43 PM

IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (IND), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 

Batter: Rohit Sharma (IND), Babar Azam (PAK), Virat Kohli (IND)

All-Rounder: Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Shadab Khan (PAK) 

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Kuldeep Yadav (IND)

IND vs PAK, My Dream11 prediction

21:23 PM

LIVE IND Vs Pak WC 2023: Afridi key for Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi will be key for Pakistan in the clash against India like always. He has been influential and if Rohit Sharma gets going, a lot will be spoken about him.

20:48 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Rohit vs Afridi

"First up, the key battle is going to be between the opening batter and the bowler. So, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rohit Sharma is going to be a key battle because the manner in which Rohit Sharma is playing fearless cricket. And especially the last time India played against Pakistan, he had taken the attack to them along with Shubman Gill, and they really charged at the all the 3 pacers scoring at a fast pace in those first 10 overs," said Sanjay Bangar shared his views on what would make up the key battles in tomorrow’s match.

 

20:17 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Key battles

Checkout the top key battles to watch out from tomorrow's India vs Pakistan clash below.

India vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi To Babar Azam vs Jasprit Bumrah: Top Key Battles To Watch Out For - In Pics

19:26 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK World Cup: Key battles

Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Shah Afridi is a battle to watch out for in the upcoming clash between India and Pakistan.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Shubman Gill's Availability For India vs Pakistan Clash, Says THIS

19:00 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC Updates: Rohit on Gill's fitness

Rohit Sharma has said that Shubman Gill is 99 percent available for the India vs Pakistan clash taking place tomorrow. Gill has missed the Australia and Afghanistan match due to sickness.

18:21 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Weather Report

As per Accuweather, the rain chances during the game time of India vs Pakistan at the venue is zero as for now. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and around 35 to 40 degrees while it will come down to 26 degrees in the evening.

Read full weather prediction here

17:48 PM

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Babar on India's 7-0 streak

"I don't want to focus on what has happened in the past. I want to keep my focus on what's to come. Records are made to be broken. We will try and break this too. We are hoping to come up with a good performance tomorrow. India vs Pakistan depends a lot on who does well on the big day. I have belief that my boys will be able to step up on the day," Babar Azam said, speaking of India's 7-0 record in 50-over World Cups.

Read full story here

16:52 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Gill to play?

Shubman Gill started batting a couple of days before the India vs Pakistan clash set to take tomorrow at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Watch: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam And More Share Mindset Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Match

15:57 PM

IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Both Team Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

15:30 PM

LIVE IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: India ready for action

India will be playing at home after a long time against Pakistan and the good news is that almost everyone in the lineup is in their best form. Whether we look at Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, everyone is in fine form for this contest.

15:01 PM

India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match LIVE: Rohit vs Babar

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 12 of World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan on our LIVE blog here. Watch this space for all the lastest updates as we begin our build up to this epic clash tomorrow at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

