PAK: 191 (42.5) | IND Vs PAK Live Cricket Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Bowled Out For 191
India Vs Pakistan (Ind vs Pak) LIVE Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 12: Pakistan bowled out for 191 runs.
India Vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 12: India are facing their arch-rivals Pakistan in Match 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision to bowl first worked wonders as Pakistan were bowled out for 191 runs. The highly-awaited clash will be watched by 1,30,000 spectators at the stadium and by crores on their TV sets and digital devices. India have already started the World Cup campaign with wins over Australia and Afghanistan.
At the same time, Pakistan too beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka to continue their winning run in the tournament. Babar Azam and Co will be looking to end India's winning streak in the ODI World Cups. India have never lost to Pakistan in the history of the tournament, enjoying a 7-0 lead heading into the contest. The head-to-head stat adds little more spice to already a strong World Cup rivalry.
Follow LIVE score and updates from the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC score: Brilliant from India bowlers
Bumrah, Siraj, Kuldeep, Pandya and Jadeja - all got two wickets each to help their side restrict Pakistan to a mere total.
PAK: 191 (42.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK: Pakistan bowled out for 191
Pakistan are bowled out for 191 runs by India in Ahmedabad. The only positive for Pakistan is the partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.
PAK: 191 (42.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Afridi on strike
Shaheen Afridi on strike and India look to finish things off early and get the job done in Ahmedabad. Pakistan are really in need of a miracle.
PAK: 190/9 (42 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC score: Afridi in middle
Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in the middle for Pakistan now after Hasan Ali walks back to the pavilion.
PAK: 189/9 (41 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Pandya, Jadeja strike
Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja find wickets of Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali. Pakistan go nine down now in this with just 187 runs on the board.
PAK: 187/9 (40.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Pandya comes in
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now eyeing another wicket for India. Hasan Ali and Nawaz in the middle now for Pakistan.
PAK: 176/2 (39 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Pakistan in a tricky spot
Pakistan batters in the middle are struggling at the moment. Jadeja and Bumrah look to finish things as soon as possible for India now.
PAK: 176/2 (38 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: 13 overs left
13 overs left now for Pakistan but they only have 3 wickets in hand as Kuldeep Yadav finishes stellar spell with 2 wickets. India in complete control of this contest at the moment.
PAK: 175/2 (37.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Gone!
Jasprit Bumrah is breathing fire at the moment. Shadab Khan 2 (5) out bowled by Bumrah. Pakistan in all sorts of trouble at the moment.
PAK: 172/7 (36 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Pakistan in trouble
Pakistan are six down now with fifteen overs left. Shadab Khan is their last hope of getting them to a respectale total against India today.
PAK: 170/6 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Gone!
Mohammad Rizwan 49 (69) out bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. India on a roll as BOOM BOOM strikes. Pakistan have now lost four wickets in the last five overs.
PAK: 168/6 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Kuldeep on fire
Kuldeep Yadav on fire, Iftikhar Ahmed 4 (4) out bowled by Kuldeep. Rizwan in the middle is joined by Shadab Khan now. Pakistan in trouble.
PAK: 167/5 (33.4 Overs)
India Vs Pakistan LIVE: Shakeel gone
Kuldeep Yadav strikes. He dismisses Saud Shakeel for 6. Beautiful delivery by the spinner. Caught Shakeel in front of wickets. Umpire Erasmus said no after appeal. He felt there was some bat involved. Rohit took the review and all 3 reds. India get the fourth Pakistani wicket.
PAK 162/4 (32.2)
India Vs Pakistan LIVE: Good over from Siraj
Another fine over from Siraj. Unlike the last match when he has issues with his line and length throughout the game, Siraj improved his line and length here and has picked two wickets as well.
PAK 162/3 (32)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rizwan close to fifty
Mohammad Rizwan inching close to his fifty with 7 fours. He is batting on 47 off 63 balls. Saud Shakeel joins him in the middle.
PAK: 157/3 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Babar gone!
Babar Azam 50 (58) LBW by Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan lose their skipper now. Siraj strikes for India and breaks the deadlock.
PAK: 155/3 (29.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Kuldeep continues attack
Kuldeep Yadav continues attack for India now with Rizwan and Babar Azam. Pakistan in a comfortable spot in the middle.
PAK: 144/2 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: India search for wickets
India still searching for wickets but at the moment it is all Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan show in the middle. Rohit bring in Siraj into the attack now.
PAK: 131/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Kuldeep is back
Kuldeep is back to bowl his fifth over now. Babar Azam is batting in brilliant rhythm at the moment. Can Kuldeep get the job done for side?
PAK: 129/2 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Babar saved by umpire's call
Babar Azam was trapped for a LBW decision but he is saved by umpire's call as the original decision was not out. It would have been a big breakthrough if the umpire had given out as the soft signal.
PAK: 125/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Tight one
A tight one from Jadeja, just 3 runs from that one. India desperate for wicket at the moment. Babar Azam is batting on 34 off 42 inching close to his fifty.
PAK: 123/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Something needs to change
Rohit Sharma needs to make some changes now as the partnership between Rizwan and Babar goes up to 47 off 64 balls in the middle.
PAK: 120/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Rizwan takes charge
Consecutive boundaries for Mohammad Rizwan off Ravindra Jadeja. India in a tricky situation now as both batters get settled in the middle.
PAK: 114/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Kuldeep comes in
Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja attack the stumps for India as Pakistan look for a solid partnership with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.
PAK: 105/2 (21 Overs)
IND vs PAK Live: Another Tight Over By Jadeja
Jadeja bowled five dot balls to Babar Azam and conceded one run to Rizwan with a full ball outside off.
Live Score PAK 103/2 (20) CRR: 5.15
IND vs PAK Live: Babar's Cover Drive
Thakur bowled a dot ball to Babar Azam, followed by a single to Rizwan, a four to Babar, and two more dot balls to Babar.
Live Score PAK 102/2 (19) CRR: 5.37
IND vs PAK Live: Jadeja Continue From Other End
Jadeja bowled three dot balls to Rizwan, conceded one run to Babar Azam, and Rizwan managed a four off the fourth ball.
Live Score PAK 96/2 (18) CRR: 5.33
IND vs PAK Live: Shardul Thakur Into The Attack
Poor start by Shardul Thakur's boundary on the first ball of his spell. Pakistan should try to dominate him
Live Score PAK 90/2 In 17 Overs
IND vs PAK Live: Tight Over By Jadeja
Babar Azam and Rizwan rotate the strike with singles in a predominantly defensive over from Jadeja.
Live Score PAK 84/2 (16) CRR: 5.25
IND vs PAK Live: Rizwan, Babar Steady India
Rizwan displays impeccable timing with a superb flick for a boundary, but the subsequent deliveries from Hardik Pandya outside off-stump are met with defensive play as the over progresses.
Live Score PAK 80/2 (15.1) CRR: 5.27
IND vs PAK Live: Rizwan Survives
Pakistan's review was executed to perfection. Initially, Rizwan was adjudged LBW, and it appeared to be a clear dismissal. However, a wise decision to review was made. The question then was whether the ball was veering off its path. Unfortunately for Rizwan, the original decision by the umpire would not be overturned. He held onto the hope that the ball had deviated off its course. And indeed, it did! Rizwan's review turned out to be an excellent one as the ball was found to be missing the stumps.
Live Score PAK 75/2 (14) CRR: 5.36
IND vs PAK Live: Hardik Strikes
Imam's departure, courtesy of a catch taken by Rahul, will undoubtedly have Hardik Pandya elated! An ill-fated choice of shot from Imam led to his downfall. The delivery from Pandya was of a shorter length and outside the off stump. In an attempt to execute a back foot drive or cut, Imam found himself stretching and, unfortunately, produced a thick edge. KL Rahul's swift reflexes shone as he dived forward to grasp the ball, and the Indian supporters roared with delight once more. It's a missed opportunity for Pakistan as Imam surrenders after a promising start. Imam departs, caught by Rahul off Hardik Pandya for a score of 36 runs from 38 balls, including six boundaries.
Live Score PAK 73/2 (12.3) CRR: 5.84
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Kuldeep replaces Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack now in place of Mohammed Siraj. Pakistan looking to stitch up a healthy partnership.
PAK: 68/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Big over
11 runs from that Hardik Pandya over. India in a tricky spot as both batters look comfortable in the middle even with losing an early wicket.
PAK: 60/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: All eye on Babar
Babar Azam has to perform in this contest as fans are eagerly waiting for him to get back in form. Pandya and Siraj continue the attack for India.
PAK: 49/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Pandya comes in
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack now. Babar Azam and Imam in the middle now. Pakistan captain is off the mark with a boundary and a single.
PAK: 48/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: Gone!
Abdullah Shafique 20 (24) LBW by Mohammed Siraj. India finally get the first wicket they were looking for. Pakistan lose their man in form Abdullah.
PAK: 41/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND Vs PAK Updates: India eye wickets
India still searching for that first wicket in this contest but Imam Ul haq and Abdullah Shafique batting in fine rhythm at the moment.
PAK: 37/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Score: Batting conditions
The conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium look brilliant for batting at the moment. India can expect some dew during the chase but Pakistan can post a hefty total here for sure.
PAK: 28/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE India vs Paksitan score: Maiden over
A maiden over from Jasprit Bumrah to get things going in India's way. Pakistan batting with a slow and steady approach now not giving any early wickets.
PAK: 23/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Pressure on Siraj
Siraj gets smacked for another boundary in the fourth over and the reaction from Rohit Sharma says it all. Siraj is feeling the pressure now.
PAK: 23/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Bumrah with a tight
India bounce back with Jasprit Bumrah's tight over. The outfield is very fast and Siraj has to keep the line and length tight in this contest now.
PAK: 17/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Siraj in trouble
Imam-ul-Haq takes charge against Mohammed Siraj, packs him away for three boundaries in the second over. India off to a bad start as the pacer gives a couple of freebies.
PAK: 16/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: India eye wickets
Jasprit Bumrah attacks the stumps for India with the new ball. A steady start for Pakistan with Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq.
PAK: 4/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Match begins
Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique open the batting for Pakistan. India looking for an early wicket with Jasprit Bumrah.
PAK: 0/0 (0 Over)
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Pressure On Babar Azam
Babar Azam would surely be feeling the pressure as he so far he has not fired in this tournament. On the other hand, India batters are in tremendous rhythm at the moment.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
LIVE IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Toss Report
Rohit Sharma wins toss and elects to bowl first against Pakistan. Playing elevens will be coming out shortly.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Why was opening ceremony not telecasted live?
"The pre-match ceremony for the #INDvPAK game today will not be televised as it is only for the stadium audience. We have you covered for the rest- the match, the highlights & everything in between," read the Tweet from Star Sports about the opening ceremony.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Arijit Singh sets the mood
Famous singer Arijit Singh is setting the mood ahead of the mega clash between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad.
Arijit singh recreating the magic in Narendra modi stadium today.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Toss coming up
The toss will be coming up shortly for the India vs Pakistan clash in the World Cup. Captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will be coming out shortly.
LIVE IND vs PAK Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Gill Play?
If Shubman Gill makes the cut for today's game, who will make way for the star opener. Shreyas Iyer or Ishan Kishan will be making way for the India opener.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Salman Khan arrives
The pre-match show for India vs Pakistan cricekt World Cup 2023 clash in Ahmedabad has started. Bollywood mega star Salman Khan joins the studio.
India Vs Pakistan LIVE: Pre-Match Show Begins At 12.30 PM IST
Before the game starts, we will have a pre-match show in which the singers Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Shankar Mahadevan will be performing. That ceremony will start at 12.30 pm IST.
LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli eyes 26,000 international runs
Former India captain Virat Kohli (25,907) requires 93 runs to reach the milestone of 26,000 runs in international cricket. Can Kohli achieve this feat in the next match against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Haris Rauf gunning for Virat Kohli's wicket
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf revealed before the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match that he will be gunning for the wicket of Virat Kohli. Hear Haris Rauf speak about Kohli HERE...
LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan hold edge in overall head-to-head
Babar Azam's Pakistan hold edge over India in overall head-to-head meeting between the two sides in ODI cricket. India have won just 56 matches while Pakistan have won 73 out of the 134 games between the two arch-rivals with five games ending in no-result. Who will come out on top in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or Babar Azam? Jasprit Bumrah or Shaheen Shah Afridi? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match Dream11 Fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam eyes catching record
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (47) is three grabs away from completing 50 catches in ODIs. Can Babar achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Check livestreaming details
India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in match no. 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Check when and where to watch India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma struggling against left-arm pace
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has been out five times in 13 innings against left-arm pace bowlers inside the powerplay since 2021. Rohit will be up against potential threat from Shaheen Shah Afridi as India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in match no. 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Who will come out on top on Saturday?
LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Babar Azam struggling for form
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been struggling for batting form since scoring 150 not out against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 opening match in Multan. Since then, Babar Azam has only managed to score 71 runs. This is Babar Azam's joint-longest streak of not scoring 30 or more in an ODI innings. Can Babar hit form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India today?
LIVE IND vs PAK, Cricket World Cup 2023: India look to maintain unbeaten run vs Pakistan
India hold a 7-0 unbeaten record against Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match. Rohit Sharma's side will look to extend that record to 8-0 when the arch-rivals face off in match no. 12 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad today.
LIVE Updates India vs Pakistan, CWC 2023: Shardul Thakur over R Ashwin
Team India may look to continue with Shardul Thakur for the second consecutive match over off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in their clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. Pacers have bowled a bigger percentage of overs than spinners (59.8% versus 40.2%) and have more wickets (38 to spin's 23) in ODIs here since 2021.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Score: Interesting affair
Rohit Sharma vs Afridi will be a key battle. Apart from that, Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf is another battle to watch out for. Shadab Khan will be key in the middle overs for Pakistan.
IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan / Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Gill all smiles
Shubman Gill was all smiles while training with Team India today, checkout the pictures below:
Shubman Gill is all smiles
The young gun returns to India training ahead of the crucial #INDvPAK encounter at #CWC23
IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (IND), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
Batter: Rohit Sharma (IND), Babar Azam (PAK), Virat Kohli (IND)
All-Rounder: Hardik Pandya (IND), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Shadab Khan (PAK)
Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
IND vs PAK, My Dream11 prediction
LIVE IND Vs Pak WC 2023: Afridi key for Pakistan
Shaheen Shah Afridi will be key for Pakistan in the clash against India like always. He has been influential and if Rohit Sharma gets going, a lot will be spoken about him.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Rohit vs Afridi
"First up, the key battle is going to be between the opening batter and the bowler. So, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rohit Sharma is going to be a key battle because the manner in which Rohit Sharma is playing fearless cricket. And especially the last time India played against Pakistan, he had taken the attack to them along with Shubman Gill, and they really charged at the all the 3 pacers scoring at a fast pace in those first 10 overs," said Sanjay Bangar shared his views on what would make up the key battles in tomorrow’s match.
LIVE IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Key battles
Checkout the top key battles to watch out from tomorrow's India vs Pakistan clash below.
India vs Pakistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi To Babar Azam vs Jasprit Bumrah: Top Key Battles To Watch Out For - In Pics
LIVE IND vs PAK World Cup: Key battles
Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Shah Afridi is a battle to watch out for in the upcoming clash between India and Pakistan.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Shubman Gill's Availability For India vs Pakistan Clash, Says THIS
LIVE IND vs PAK WC Updates: Rohit on Gill's fitness
Rohit Sharma has said that Shubman Gill is 99 percent available for the India vs Pakistan clash taking place tomorrow. Gill has missed the Australia and Afghanistan match due to sickness.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Weather Report
As per Accuweather, the rain chances during the game time of India vs Pakistan at the venue is zero as for now. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be hot and around 35 to 40 degrees while it will come down to 26 degrees in the evening.
IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Babar on India's 7-0 streak
"I don't want to focus on what has happened in the past. I want to keep my focus on what's to come. Records are made to be broken. We will try and break this too. We are hoping to come up with a good performance tomorrow. India vs Pakistan depends a lot on who does well on the big day. I have belief that my boys will be able to step up on the day," Babar Azam said, speaking of India's 7-0 record in 50-over World Cups.
LIVE IND vs PAK WC 2023: Gill to play?
Shubman Gill started batting a couple of days before the India vs Pakistan clash set to take tomorrow at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Watch: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam And More Share Mindset Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Match
IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: Both Team Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav.
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
LIVE IND vs PAK World Cup 2023: India ready for action
India will be playing at home after a long time against Pakistan and the good news is that almost everyone in the lineup is in their best form. Whether we look at Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, everyone is in fine form for this contest.
India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match LIVE: Rohit vs Babar
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Match 12 of World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan on our LIVE blog here. Watch this space for all the lastest updates as we begin our build up to this epic clash tomorrow at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.