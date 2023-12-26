'Miss These Two Legends:' Fans React As India Batters Stumble In India vs South Africa 1st Test

Team India had a horror start in the first Test against South Africa on Tuesday. First, captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill got out before lunch. Later on, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin and Shardul Thakur stumbled leaving all the responsibilities on KL Rahul to get his team to a commanding total in the first innings.

At the end of the lunch, India posted a total of 91/3, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer unbeaten, having a partnership of 67 runs at SuperSport Park. Fans on social media reacted with posts of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who have been replaced in the Test team by youngsters. (Watch: Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli Bowl In Nets Before Boxing Day Test)

Checkout the reactions here:

ye log sochte hain Rahane aur pujara ke bin outside Indian subcontinent matches bacha lenge #INDvsSA Sarr Darrd (@DarrdSarr) December 26, 2023

India Miss Rahane in this situation. What you say experts? #StarAiKelungal Siva Kumar (@sivonly871977) December 26, 2023

Rahane has been good in overseas and was the highest scorer in WTC final. Still dropped him for some Gabba merchant. pic.twitter.com/LfYIKTc8MQ December 26, 2023

Those who are missing Ajinkya Rahane today enjoy this



pic.twitter.com/hr6i8KywA4 (@legendmsd_07) December 26, 2023

After winning the toss, the hosts sent India to bat first. However, the Proteas won't regret their decision, as they successfully dominated the first session in Centurion. Yashasvi Jaiswal (17 runs from 37 balls) and Rohit Sharma (5 runs from 14) opened for the visitors but both of them failed to make a mark and collapsed in front of the Proteas pacers. One of the main disappointments in the first session was Shubman Gill's (2 runs from 12 balls) sloppy performance. After early upsets, the visitors rely on Kohli (33 runs from 47 balls) and Iyer (31 runs from 46 balls) to make a solid partnership and sit in the driver's seat after the end of day one.