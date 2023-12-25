IND: 208-8 (59) | IND VS SA Day 2, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: KL Rahul Is Crucial For India On Day 2

South Africa had India o the mat at the end of the Day 1 of the first Test being played at SuperSport Park in centurion. After Soutb Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first, they reduced India to 208 for 8 in 59 overs on the rain-hit day 1 of the match. KL Rahul was the only batter with a fifty against his name as he returned to the dressing room unbeaten on 70. India have two wickets in hand and will look to push to at least 250 in the first innings.

Kagiso Rabada was the best bowler for Proteas Men on Day 1, picking a five-for. Marco Jansen picked one wicket while debutant Nandre Burger finished with 2 wickets at the end of Day 1. Gerald Coetzee was the fourth bowler used on the day but he could not find a single wicket. South Africa will aim to bowl out the Indians as early as possible on Day 2.

Follow LIVE Updates From India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Here.