IND: 208-8 (59) | IND VS SA Day 2, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: KL Rahul Is Crucial For India On Day 2
India Vs South Africa Day 1, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: A lot will depend on how KL Rahul bats on second day of the Test match as SA will resume the proceedings on top.
South Africa had India o the mat at the end of the Day 1 of the first Test being played at SuperSport Park in centurion. After Soutb Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first, they reduced India to 208 for 8 in 59 overs on the rain-hit day 1 of the match. KL Rahul was the only batter with a fifty against his name as he returned to the dressing room unbeaten on 70. India have two wickets in hand and will look to push to at least 250 in the first innings.
Kagiso Rabada was the best bowler for Proteas Men on Day 1, picking a five-for. Marco Jansen picked one wicket while debutant Nandre Burger finished with 2 wickets at the end of Day 1. Gerald Coetzee was the fourth bowler used on the day but he could not find a single wicket. South Africa will aim to bowl out the Indians as early as possible on Day 2.
Follow LIVE Updates From India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 2 Here.
IND vs SA LIVE Update: KL Rahul crucial wicket
Hello and welcome to Day 2 coverage of the first Test between India and South Africa. KL Rahul remains unbeaten on 70 and will resume the India innings with Mohammed Siraj who is batting on 0 after having played 10 balls. India need to push for 250 here as the first hour of the morning will be crucial.
IND 208/8 (59)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Weather Report of Day 2
At 10:00 AM (local time), when the match is supposed to start, there is a 51% chance that rain will cause another postponement around that time. Not only during the first session, but it's likely to continue even after the lunch break. (As per Accuweather)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Day 1 Analysis
The Proteas pacers were top of their game today as they outclassed the Indian batting lineup with some quality bowling. The day was hit by rain otherwise it could have been very ugly for India.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Best knocks of Rahul
Take a look at some of the best knocks played by KL Rahul in Test cricket for Team India.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Play to begin early
The play will begin one hour early tomorrow due to the delay of today. Hopefully, rain will not spoil the party tomorrow at the Centurion. 1 PM (IST) is the scheduled time for tomorrow if rain does not come.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Rahul key for India
Team India will pin hopes on KL Rahul to get them to atleast 300 runs on the board against the Proteas. Pacers Rabada, Jansen and more will look to finish the first innings as soon as possible tomorrow.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Fans react after India stumble
Fans reacted on social media with posts of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's names in their posts. Checkout the fans reaction below.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Play called off
The play for today has been called off after some rain and light fading away. A good day for South Africa started by Rabada with some serious pace bowling and then Burger helped his team gain control of this contest.
IND: 208/8 (59 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Weather Update
It is raining heavy at the Centurion. The India vs South Africa 1st Test has been hit by rain and now we have to wait for an official update of Day 1.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Score: Rain Stops Play
Rain stops play. India are eight down with KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj. Both batters will continue play after rain stops and play begins.
IND: 208/8 (59 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Can Siraj hold on?
Mohammed Siraj has to support KL Rahul. Team India reeling at the moment with just 191 runs on the board with the loss of eight wickets.
IND: 191/8 (57 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Gone!
Pace attack continues for South Africa as Marco Jansen replaces Kagiso Rabada. He gets the wicket for South Africa as Jasprit Bumrah gets out bowled by the fast bowler.
IND: 191/8 (55 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Fifty for Rahul
KL Rahul completes his fifty and he is now on 51 off 83 balls with seven fours and 2 maximums. The plan looks clear, counter-attack on loose balls.
IND: 189/7 (53.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Tea Break
India seven down at the moment as Tea Break has been taken. KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah will look to carry India to atleast 250 runs on the board.
IND: 176/7 (50 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa Score: Physio out
KL Rahul getting some treatment from the physio and now we are back on track. South Africa really testing the limits of KL Rahul at the moment.
IND: 170/7 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Another wicket!
Shardul Thakur 24 (33) Dean Elgar bowled by Kagiso Rabada. India lose another wicket as Thakur drives one but gets caught at covers.
IND: 170/7 (48 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test Score: Pressure on Rahul
Team India are in a difficult spot right now but KL Rahul and Shardul Thakur can carry them to a good total. Their partnership reached 43 off 67 balls at the moment.
IND: 157/6 (46 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Rahul to carry
KL Rahul has to carry Team India from this tricky spot. South Africa are keen on getting wickets and sealing the deal on the first day of this Test.
IND: 157/6 (44 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Score: Shardul Thakur takes charge
Shardul Thakur is on the counter-attack for India. KL Rahul on the other end hoping to build a solid partnership now.
IND: 153/6 (41.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa 1st Test Score: Coetzee comes in
Marco Jansen and Coetzee replace Rabada and Burger in the middle. We are yet to see some spin bowling in the middle.
IND: 143/3 (39.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa 1st Test Score: Proteas on top
South Africa have got full grip of this contest. Shardul Thakur and KL Rahul look to carry India now. Coetzee and Rabada attack the stumps for the Proteas.
IND: 130/6 (37 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa Score: Gone!
R Ashwin 8 (11) caught by Aiden Markram bowled by Kagiso Rabada. India go six down now. South Africa all over the Indian cricket team at the moment.
IND: 121/6 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Ashwin comes in
India surely thinking about what to do now as Rahul is the only hope for them in the middle. Should they take the counter-attack option or hold on to the strategy right now?
IND: 115/5 (33 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Kohli gone!
Virat Kohli 38 (64) caught by Verreynne bowled by Kagiso Rabada. South Africa on a roll as India go five down.
IND: 107/5 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Rahul comes in
KL Rahul comes in to join Virat Kohli in the middle. Burger and Rabada keen on getting some wickets. India in a tricky situation at the moment.
IND: 98/4 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA: Gone!
Shreyas Iyer 31 (50) out bowled by Kagiso Rabada. Nandre Burger and Kagiso Rabada into the attack for South Africa after lunch break.
IND: 94/4 (27.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Kohli key for India
Virat Kohli will be once again key for Team India. Shreyas Iyer will be alongside him looking to build a solid partnership for Team India.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test Score: Lunch Break
It is time for the Lunch break. South Africa would be happy with the first session, they have got three wickets and given away 91 runs in 26 overs.
IND: 91/3 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test Score: Shreyas in fine touch
Shreyas Iyer looks in fine rhythm at the moment. Marco Jansen looks keen on getting the wicket of Kohli.
IND: 80/3 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test Score: Proteas want wickets
Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee into the attack for South Africa. Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli are well-settled in the middle now.
IND: 72/3 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: 20 Overs Gone
20 overs have been bowled with Kohli and Shreyas are in the middle for India. South Africa keen on getting wickets at the moment.
IND: 60/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: India look to bounce back
After a shaky start to the contest, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the middle look to buildup a good partnership.
IND: 55/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa Day 1: Kohli with a four
Virat Kohli with a stylish flick on the on-side for a boundary off Burger. South Africa know they need to get a wicket before the two in the middle get going.
IND: 50/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa Day 1: Coetzee comes in
Gerald Coetzee comes in the middle replacing Burger. Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli looking to buildup a solid partnership for India.
IND: 40/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: KG on the run
Kagiso Rabada is steaming in with some serious swing and Shreyas Iyer with Kohli are facing a big test at the moment.
IND: 38/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: DRS taken
DRS taken and Shubman Gill has to walk back to the pavilion as he gloved the ball while its way down to the keeper. South Africa has got the third wicket now.
IND: 24/3 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Gone!
Yashasvi Jaiswal 17 (37) caught behind by Verryenne bowled by Burger. South Africa with another successful over. A dream start for the homeside.
IND: 23/2 (9.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Rabada in hot form
Kagiso Rabada is steaming in with some serious pace and swing. Gill has already got one hit on his body and Jaiswal is also carefully watching every ball.
IND: 23/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Gill joins Jaiswal
Shubman Gill joins Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle at the number 3 positon. Interesting from India to change the position of Virat Kohli. All eyes are on the two youngsters in the middle for now.
IND: 17/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Gone!
Rohit Sharma 5 (14) caught at fine-leg bowled by Kagiso Rabada. What a start for South Africa, Rohit was given the bait and he took it but could not blow it over the rope.
IND: 13/1 (5 Overs)
IND vs SA LIVE: Rohit and Jaiswal collect boundaries
Good start for Indian openers as both of them have played two confident shots each. Rohit with a top shot off back foot against Rabada in the third over. The next ball jags back and hits Rohit on the pads but the umpire says no.
IND 9/0 (3)
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Jaiswal off the mark
Yashasvi Jaiswal takes some time off the first few balls but then hits a boundary off Rabada to get off the mark. Good signs here. First runs on the board. 4 off the over.
IND 5/0 (1.2)
LIVE Updates IND vs SA: Match begins
Kagiso Rabada opens the bowler and Yashasvi Jaiswal faces the first ball and it beats the outside edge. Rohit Sharma at the other end.
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Playing 11s
No Jadeja, as he has neck spasm. Ashwin lone spinner.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger
IND vs SA LIVE: Toss News
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has won the toss and the Proteas Men will bowl first. India to bat first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
LIVE IND vs SA: Prasidh Krishna gets Test cap
Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to make his Test debut. He has been handed over his cap by Jasprit Bumrah. Toss coming up soon.
IND vs SA: Delayed Toss To Be Held Soon
The toss to take place in next 15 minutes. The umpires had a look at the oufield and they are happy to go ahead with the game.
India vs South Africa 1st Test LIVE: Players warming up
The Indian and South Africa players have been warming up as the wait is on for the umpires to give a green signal for the toss. In case you joined us late, the toss was delayed due to wet outfield and will take place after an investigation of the ground takes place by officials in a few minutes.
IND vs SA LIVE Score: Pitch report
"Good covering of grass. Teams tend to bat first because it tends to start a bit slow. As the Test progresses, there might be a bit of up and down movement which could be tricky to handle. Batting will get difficult as the Test progresses. With the weather conditions, South Africa would be tempted to go without a spinner. With the sun out, the pitch tends to crack a bit more and get the spinners into play. Don't expect the pitch to change too much across the Test. The best approach is bat first, guts it out in the first two session and be happy if you're just 2 down at Lunch."
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Toss to be delayed
Toss will be delayed as there are wet patches on the ground due to the overnight rain and the umpires will inspect the conditions after 40 minutes. Just hope that rain stays away for a possible start in an hour.
India Vs South Africa LIVE: Toss Coming Up Soon
The India vs South Africa Test will start at 1.30 pm IST. It is overcast right now over SuperSport Park in centurion but no rain. The toss take place at scheduled 1 pm IST. Do stay tuned in for more updates.
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: India's record in South Africa
India have played 23 Tests in South Africa. But do you know how many of them have they won? Just 4. India have never won a Test series here and that is South Africa remains a big challenge for the Men in Blue.
India Vs South Africa LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
South Africa Probable XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
India Possible XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma On How India Want To Play Tests
Rohit Sharma was brilliant in the press conference ahead of the 1st Test. He said that whole team is looking forward to win something significant and this Test series is one such tournament.
IND vs SA LIVE: India's Key Players To Watch Out For
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back in national colours after World Cup and would be itching to get back among hundreds. Jasprit Bumrah also back and India will hope that he picks early wickets with the new ball. Watch out for young guns Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill playing Test cricket for the first time in South Africa. Also, KL Rahul to keep wickets in Tests for the first time, so it will be interesting to see how he goes in this role.
IND vs SA: Will Rain Affect Day 1? Check Weather Update
The first day of the first Test between India and South Africa could be marred by rain. Not just day 1, but remaing four days are also likely to see rain.
India Vs South Africa LIVE Score: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The India Vs South Africa 1st Test at Centurion starts at 1.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 1 pm. The match will be available to be watched on TV in India. The TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
IND vs SA 1st Test LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
The first Test between India and South Africa will see many stars playing from December 26 to 30 in Centurion. If you are confused about which players to pick in the fantasy team, do take our help.
LIVE Updates 1st Test IND vs SA: Bedingham Likely To Make Debut
David Bedingham is a very good batter who has played lots of first class cricket. He has played a lot in England but chose South Africa as the country for which he plays international cricket.
LIVE India vs South Africa: Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out In Nets; WATCH
Indian superstars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has their game face on during the nets ahead of the first Test.
LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st Test: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the 1st India vs South Africa Test will take place at 1 pm IST. Temba Bavuma leads the South Africa team while Rohit Sharma will be captaining India. Keep watching this space for all latest developments from the match.
IND vs SA LIVE: When does the match start?
The India vs South Africa Test will start at 1.30 pm IST. The match is being played at SuperSport Park in Centurion as India look to register their first-ever Test series win on South Afric soil.
IND vs SA 1st Test: Squads
South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar
LIVE IND vs SA 1st: Opposition keen on Kohli's wicket
The first Test of the two-match series will be starting from Tuesday at Centurion. South Africa players were not shy from the fact that Kohli is one of the most dangerous batters in the Indian lineup and they have made some plans for him.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Kohli's stats on Boxing Day
Take a look at the numbers of the great India batter Virat Kohli, we have decoded his stats on Boxing Day over the year.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Livestreaming Details
The live telecast of the India vs South Africa 1st Test will live telecast on the Star Sports Network. Live Streaming of the match will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1: KL Rahul's position headache
KL Rahul will keep the wickets for India in this series as informed by captain Rohit Sharma in the press conference on Monday (December 25).
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Kohli key for India
Virat Kohli will be key for Team India in their upcoming match against the Proteas. His away record is the best in the likely lineup India are to announce for tomorrow's clash.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Predicted 11s
SA Probable XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
IND Possible XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Weather Report
Team India will face South Africa in the first Test at Centurion. Check out the weather report of the game in the link below.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Can India break the jinx?
Team India have never won a Test series in South Africa. Can they do the impossible task now? Proteas will be keen on keeping their record clean at home.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test Updates
Team India will have KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper tomorrow but how will they lineup against the Proteas? Kohli, Rohit and couple of more senior players are back in the lineup.
LIVE IND vs SA 1st Test: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs South Africa 1st Test. Follow all the key updates from Day 1 of the Test game between India and South Africa.