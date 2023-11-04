SA: 12-1 (4) | IND vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Quinton De Kock Departs, South Africa 1 Down
India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Virat Kohli's hundred powers India to 326 for 5 in 50 overs.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli smashed a valiant hundred to take India to 326 for 5 in 50 overs. He equalled the record for most hundreds in ODIs. That was his number 49th ODI ton that takes him at par with Sachin Tendulkar. Shreyas Iyer also played a good hand of 77 runs. Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss in Match 37 of Cricket World Cup 2023 and opted to bat first vs South Africa in this crucial tie at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The Men in Blue remained unchanged while South Africa brought in Tabraiz Shamsi into the XI. There are no favourites in this match as both the Proteas Men and the Men in Blue have been in tremendous form. It will be interesting to see how South Africa approach the chase of 327 runs.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 37 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India Vs South Africa.
LIVE IND vs SA WC Score: Good over for Africa
A good over for South Africa as Temba Bavuma gets a boundary off Jasprit Bumrah. India continue attack with Siraj and Bumrah combination.
SA: 17/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA Score: Can South Africa bounce back?
Siraj and Bumrah are steaming in with some serious pace and swing taking a test of the Proteas batters in the middle. South Africa need to counter attack fast now.
SA: 12/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA Score: Pressure on South Africa
The pressure is on South Africa after losing the man in form De Kock early. India pacers giving no easy pickings to the Proteas batters.
SA: 7/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA Score: Gone!
Siraj strikes and it is a big wicket for India as Quinton de Kock walks back to the pavilion. A very similar dismissal of Dawid Malan from the game against England, the ball chops onto the stumps from an inside edge.
SA: 6/1 (2 Over)
LIVE India vs South Africa: Chase Begins
The chase of 327 runs begins in Kolkata as Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma open the batting for South Africa. Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball for India bowls a tight one.
SA: 2/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs SA 2023 WC: Kohli the man
Virat Kohli has equalled the record of Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI centuries. Take a look at the stats of both batters of India.
Virat Kohli Hits 49th ODI Ton, Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Long-Standing Record, Check Stats Of Both Batters Here
India Vs SA LIVE: Kohli breaks many records
Scoring a century on birthday (ODIs)
Vinod Kambli 100* vs Eng Jaipur 1993 (21th birthday)
Sachin Tendulkar 134 vs Aus Sharjah 1998 (25)
Sanath Jayasuriya 130 vs Ind Karachi 2008 (39)
Ross Taylor 131* vs Pak Pallekele 2011 (27)
Tom Latham 140* vs Net Hamilton 2022 (30)
Mitchell Marsh 121 vs Pak Bengaluru 2023 (32)
Virat Kohli 100* vs SA Kolkata 2023 (35)
Taylor, Marsh and Kohli have did it in World Cup games.
Most 100s in ODIs
49 Virat Kohli (277 innings)
49 Sachin Tendulkar (452)
31 Rohit Sharma (251)
30 Ricky Ponting (365)
28 Sanath Jayasuriya (433)
IND vs SA LIVE: Massive toal put up by India
Brilliant finish for India. They finish with on the board. Trouble for SA as Ngidi is holding his hamstring. He leaves the field and Jansen comes in to finish the over. Jadeja had hit six previously. Hits Jansen down the ground for four and another one to deep extra cover. Virat scores just 1 off the last ball. He finishes with 101 off 121 balls.
Happy Birthday, Virat. What a knock. All SA cricketers come up to Virat and congratulate him. Great class and composure from India's finest in cricket.
IND 326/5 (50)
India vs SA LIVE: Injury for Ngidi
Just four balls remaining in the innings but Ngidi has pulled his hamstring it seems and he is looking in pain. Getting the attention from the physio.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Kohli hits 49th ODI ton
HUNDRED for Kohli. His 49th in ODIs. He equals the great Sachin Tendulkar. It happens at Eden Gardens. What a moment. Take a bow, you legend. He does it on his 35th birthday. Stuff of legends.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Kohli 1 short of 49th ODI ton
Kohli stays on 99. Just two singles in the over for him. The Eden Gardens and the whole country awaits his hundred on his 35th birthday.
IND 300/5 (48)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Kohli 3 away from 49th ODI ton
Ravindra Jadeja joins Kohli in the middle. Will Kohli go big now? No, he takes single off the first ball. Rabada comes back on. Jadeja off the mark. Kohli flicks for another sigle from the over. Jadeja makes room and pulls but does not connect, gets a single. Kohli hits it through the covers for four and moves to 97. He stays on 97.
IND 293/4 (47)
IND vs SA LIVE: Kohli in his 90s; Surya departs
Shamsi into the attack. Starts off with a dot and then three singles off the next three. Surya then waits on the ball and cuts it away for four runs. This is good. India needed a move on. Shamsi under pressure. But he picks a wicket. Surya tried a reverse sweep. The ball hits the gloves and goes up, de Kock completed a safe catch. End of SKY.
IND 285/4 (46)
IND vs SA LIVE Score: Surya gets going
Kohli starts the new over with a boundary off the first ball. Hits Jansen over mid-wicket. Top shot that. Two off the next ball and then a dot. Steals a single on the next ball. Wait a sec, it is a no ball and a free hit. Surya to take it on. He misses it. But the next ball goes down the ground for four runs. Hits Jansen then for four again off the last ball. 16 off the over.
IND 278/4 (45)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Kohli moves into 80s.
Shami continues. Kohli takes single off the first ball. Surya almost gives a caught and ball chance to Shami but it falls in front of him. Kohli taps on the leg side and runs a quick two. Brilliant running between the wickets. Surya sweeps and sweeps well. Gets four off the last ball.
IND 262/4 (44)
IND vs SA LIVE: Surya off the mark
Surya comes in at the fall of Rahul's wicket and takes five balls to get off the mark. Room from Jansen and he opens his arms to hit it square on the off side for a boundary.
IND 253/4 (43)
LIVE IND vs SA ICC ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul Departs For 8
That's the end of KL Rahul. He has been caught in the deep on the on side with a stunning catch from Rassie van der Dussen. Don't expect the SA fielding to disappoint and this here is an exceptional catch.
IND 249/4 (42.2)
IND vs SA LIVE: Shami into the attack
Shamsi into the attack. He starts off with a wide down leg. And one more. And that is a front foot no ball as well. Kohli has a big smile on his face but he misses the connection. Oh wow, another wide. Shami is complete off coloured. 20 wides in the innings. Make it 21 in the innings. Four in this over alone.
IND 249/3 (42)
LIVE Updates IND vs SA: Jansen back on
Jansen is back into the attack. KL Rahul is struggling big time here. The ball is not coming nicely on to the bat. Rahul is 7 off 14 balls. It's been 23 balls now since the last boundary.
IND 243/3 (41)
LIVE IND vs SA: Good over from Rabada
Rabada is into a very good spell. He is mixing up the pace well and also bowling yorkers. He and Ngidi have four more left collectively. Another quiet over for India. Kohli stuck in the 70s.
IND 239/3 (40)
IND vs SA LIVE: Ngidi struggles to complete the over
Ngidi has hurt his leg and struggled to complete the over. But still gives just 3 off the over.
IND 236/3 (39)
India Vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Ngidi injured
Ngidi is down with an injury. He has hurt his right foot it seems. Getting the attention from the physio. It is hurting him. He gets a strapping on it. Looks set to resume.
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: KL Rahul is in
KL Rahul joins Virat in the middle. He looks shaky in the middle at the start off Rabada. This is not a pitch where you come and start attacking from the word go. Rahul off the mark after four dots.
IND 233/3 (38)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Iyer falls
Correction. Rabada bowled the last over. Ngidi bowls this. Apologies for the error. Iyer smashes Ngidi for four off the first ball to start the over on a good note. But Ngidi with a good comeback as he bowls three dots on the trot.
And wicket. Iyer was frustrated and he tried a big shot and has fallen. Good innings though on this surface. He made 77 off 87 balls. Slower ball. Iyer heaved but the top edge went highup in the air. Markram took the catch.
IND 227/3 (36.5)
SA vs IND LIVE Updates: Iyer survives
Ngidi continues. Iyer survives. He heaved Ngidi to long on where a tall Jansen dives ahead to take a catch but it comes on one bounce. Kohli is on 68.
IND 223/2 (36)
SA vs IND LIVE: India on top
Ngidi comes back on. The Eden crowd is doing the mexican wave. Kohli is in his 60s and is looking to get a move on. You sense something is round the corner here. Something's cooking. A wicket or a series of good shots. For now, Kohli not being have his say with the bat.
IND 219/2 (35)
SA vs India LIVE Score: India go past 200
India go past the 200 run mark. Great stop by Klaasen in the deep on the mid-wicket region. Kohli gets a boundary off Markram's over. Visuals show Ganguly in the VIP section, sitting alongside BCCI secretary Jay Shah as they are having a chat with smile on their faces. Also, a big over this. 14 off the over.
IND 213/2 (34)
SA vs India LIVE Score: Check key stats
Stat alert: Kohli has completes 6000 runs in ODIs batting in India. Becomes the 2nd cricketer to do so after Sachin, who has 6976 runs in India. Jansen has leaked 32 runs in wides, most by any bowler in WC 2023. He returns to the attack after the drinks break and bowls well. Just 3 off it.
IND 196/2 (33)
India vs SA LIVE: Markram on now
Aiden Markram, right-arm off break, comes into the attack. 14 off the last over has helped India get the move on. Kohli has completed 6,000 runs in ODIs while batting in India. Terrific achievement. Three off the over. Good start from Markram.
IND 196/2 (32)
LIVE Updates India vs SA: Fifty for Shreyas Iyer
Jansen back on. Replaces Maharaj into the attack. The second ball of the over gets hit over the mid off for four runs. That brings up the fifty for India's No 4. Kohli applauds it with a slap on his bat. India look good here for a 300 score at least. Jansen hit for another boundary. Iyer opening up now. Jansen has been off coloured today as he bowls another wide down the leg side. He changes angle, comes round the wicket and bowls another wide. Jansen leaks another four off the last ball. 10-run stand comes up for the third wicket. India on top.
IND 193/2 (31)
LIVE Score India vs SA: Good over for India
Kohli has hut the fifty. Iyer has neared one. India slowly moving into the driver's seat again. The pacers will come back again and India might like scoring more against them. Bavuma can also throw the ball to off-spinner Markram who can get success over here.
IND 179/2 (30)
LIVE IND vs SA: Kohli hits fifty
Half-century for birthday boy Kohli. Off 67 balls. The Eden Gardens stands on its feed and applauds. Kohli raises the bat but he knows there is a long way to go here. The fans also want a hundred off his bat. Iyer is looking good now. 7 off the over. Maharaj done with his spell. 1 for 30 from 10 overs. Great spell this one.
IND 170/2 (30)
India Vs South Africa LIVE: Kohli moves to 49
Top shot from Iyer to release the pressure. Shamsi too full and Iyer goes straight down the ground for a big six. He hits them big Iyer. Good over for India. 10 off it. Kohli still on 49.
IND 163/2 (28)
IND vs SA LIVE: Kohli moves to 48
This is just brilliant from Maharaj. He is enjoying bowling on this slow wicket at Eden Gardens. Kohli moves to 48. Runs are hard to come by. India could win this even with a score of over 280.
IND 153/2 (27)
India Vs South Africa LIVE: Kohli 3 short of fifty
Shamsi continues. Could have been a huge mixup between Iyer and Kohli. Iyer hit one to short fine leg and ran without calling. But there was a misfield and Kohli then accepted the single. Reached the striker's end and then told Iyer to make the call in a clear way. Runs just coming in single and doubles.
IND 151/2 (27)
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Iyer, Kohli bring up fifty-run stand
Maharaj continues. Beats Iyer with a beauty. He has troubled Iyer a lot with this line on the middle and off stump. Tries to play an inside out shot and that goes to backward point where the fielder errs and Iyer finally gets off the strike. Fifty-run stand comes up between Iyer and Kohli for the third wicket.
IND 143/2 (25)
India vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Shamsi continues
Shamsi continues. Kohli with an extension of arms hits it directly to mid off fielder. Ponting, on air, advises Shamsi to continue bowling that line and force Kohli to play that tough shot. Iyer hits Shamsi over four for a one bounce boundary. 7 off the over.
IND 141/2 (24)
IND vs SA LIVE: Maharaj is on
Maharaj into his seventh over. Indians finding it hard to score runs or rotate strike against him. He is bowling brilliantly in the middle. Kohli enters the 40s.
IND 134/2 (23)
IND vs SA LIVE: Iyer collects boundary off Shamsi
Iyer hits Shamsi for a boundary to fine leg. Kohli was surprised after umpire gave it as byes. But the decision gets overturned. Six off the over.
IND 127/2 (22)
IND vs SA LIVE: Kohli survives close LBW call
Maahraj to Kohli. He gets beaten. De Kock appeals. Only he appeals. Onfield umpire says no. De Kock urges Bavuma to take review. He does. Kohli is confident he is not out. But there is no faint edge of the bat on UltraEdge and Kohli survives. He then has a friendly word with de Kock telling him he knew it. De Kock too makes a friendly comment. All cool. Kohli still there, looking for the 49th.
IND 127/2 (21)
India vs South Africa LIVE Score: First sight of Shamsi
Tabraiz Shamsi comes in to bowl. Big moment in the game. The left-arm wrist-spinner will be hard to play here. Kohli has a long chat with Iyer before the over. He has played Shamsi enough at RCB nets. He is passing on some info. Shamsi starts off with a wide. Kohli then taps one to the leg side for no run. Single to fine leg for Kohli. There's some talk between Shamsi and Kohli, all friendly. Replay shows de Kock could have dropped Kohli here. Faint edge off the bat. These are hard takes. Next ball is similar to Iyer and de Kock is hurt by the ball hitting the fingers. Two dots on the trot and Iyer almost got out caught at covers while taking the aggessive route. Dot to finish. Two wides. But just one off the bat.
IND 124/2 (20)
IND vs SA LIVE Score: India going slow now
Maharaj continues. The pitch is slow. First ball takes leading edge of Kohli's bat to go to the off side. One off it. Iyer plays a dot and then two singles off the next two. Two dots to finish the over. Just 3 off it.
IND 121/2 (19)
IND vs SA LIVE: India going slow now
Kohli gets lucky here. Not that he could have lost a wicket but the ball hits the toe end of the bat and runs for four to third man. Ngidi is unhappy with this as he was bowling well and gets hit for a boundary in this fashion. India have slowed down considerably after Gill's wicket. 7 off the over.
IND 118/2 (18)
India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Kohli grows in confidence
Maharaj continues after drinks break. Indian batters look to rotate the strike. They are giving Maharaj the respect he deserves after that peach of a delivery that got Shubman. Keep watching this space for live score from the game. Birthday boy grows in confidence.
IND 111/2 (17)
IND vs SA LIVE: Iyer, Kohli rebuild
Ngidi back on. He bowls a quiet over. Just 2 off it. Iyer and Kohli begin the rebuilding work and they are taking it slowly. Drinks break taken now.
IND 107/2 (16)
LIVE IND vs SA: Iyer vs Maharaj
Maharaj continues from the other end. He is bowling slow and keeping it very tight. Iyer takes a single on the off side and then Kohli taps it to on side or a single. Good over for Proteas. Just 2 off it.
IND 105/2 (15)
LIVE Score IND vs SA: Rabada continues
Rabada continues to bowl. Two wickets have pushed India on back foot a little. Iyer gets a bouncer from Rabada but it does not climb up as much as Rabada wanted. He is testng Iyer with a bouncer continuously. India have gone past 100 too.
IND 103/2 (14)
LIVE IND vs SA WC Score: India to rebuild
India will now look to rebuild the innings with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the middle. A solid partnership is required by the Indian batters now.
IND: 99/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa: Tight over from KG
Kagiso Rabada with a tight one as both Virat and Shreyas are new to the crease. Keshav Maharaj attacks the stumps from the other end.
IND: 96/2 (12 Overs)
IND VS SA WC 2023: Gone!
Shubman Gill 23 (24) out bowled by Keshav Maharaj. South Africa get the second wicket as Gill is stunned by a beautiful delivery in Kolkata.
IND: 94/2 (11 Overs)
IND vs SA Score: Powerplay finished
The powerplay has finished and we have had a great game of cricket until now. Let's see how India go about their business after the ten overs.
IND: 91/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE Updates India vs South Africa: Jansen continues
Jansen continues. He is taking on the India batters with some animated body language. Collided with Kohli as he tried to steal a single for Gill. Hit for fours in the over. 10 off the over. Jansen apologises to Kohli for the mini accident in the middle. Kohli smiles. All good.
IND 82/1 (9)
LIVE Updates India vs South Africa: Kohli show begins
Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a typical cover drive off Rabada. The pacer then pulls back the length and it misses the outside edge. Rabada vs Kohli is on here. Kohli almost chopped on on the fifth ball. That would have been a big wicket for SA. Just four off the over.
IND 72/1 (8)
LIVE India Vs SA: Gill vs Jansen
Jansen returns to the attack. HEAT out there. Shubman steps out and smashes Jansen out of the park. Bowler gives a stare and Gill asks him what's the problem. Kohli tells Gill to keep going. It is intense out there and the fans are loving it.
IND 68/1 (7)
IND vs SA: Kohli is in
Virat Kohli comes out to bat and it will be interesting to see how they go from here. SA have dismissed Rohit and India now need a long partnership.
LIVE Score India Vs SA: Rohit Sharma departs
OUT! Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack as SA make the first bowling change. And that's the first wicket for South Africa. Rohit Sharma departs for 40 off 24 balls. Hits it Bavuma at mid off and SA have their first wicket. Huge roar at Eden as birthday boy Kohli comes in to bat.
IND 62/1 (5.5)
SA vs India LIVE Score: Rohit, Gill take India past 50
Rohit Sharma starts the new over with another four. Pace off the ball, Rohit still gets enough wood on it and goes for four to on side despite a good chase by Shamsi. India reach fifth with a pick up shot from Rohit for six. SA look dazed and confused at the moment. Chants of Rohit-Rohit at the Eden Gardens begin. And a big six from Rohit gain off the pull. India dominating the proceedings here. 16 off the over.
IND 61/0 (5)
IND vs SA LIVE: India off to a flier
India off to a terrific start. Rohit pulls Jansen for a boundary to deep mid-wicket. Then misses connection to hit the next ball to third man. Has been called a wide. Next ball has not been timed well but still travels to boundary to cow corner. Shamsi drops Rohit Sharma on 23 at third man. Looks like it bounced before and Shamsi though could have done much better there. 10 off the over.
IND 45/0 (4)
IND vs SA LIVE: India off to a flier
Ngidi continues. Two back to back boundaries for Rohit in this over. Then a single to give strike to Gill who faces Ngidi for the first time. He plays it on side for no run. The waits for the ball to hit a boundary on the leg side. Three boundaries in the over.
IND 35/0 (3)
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Expensive start for Jansen
Marco Jansen bowls the second over of the innings. Leading edge flies to third man again as Rohit collects a single. Jansen then bowls a wide down leg to Shubman. Oh, then a big wide down leg side. Quinton de Kock could not do anything about it. Shocker of a wide. Then, another wide as Jansen bowls this one to the slips.
What's happening to him here. Much better second ball finally as Gill pushes it to off side for no run. Gill starts the innings with a beautiful cover drive. Four. And another wide for Jansen. He is struggling. He has already bowled seven balls in the over. Fifth ball on the legs and Shubman clips it to on side for second boundary of the over. 17 off the over.
IND 22/0 (2)
India Vs South Africa LIVE: Rohit starts with four
The first ball from Ngidi on the money. Driving Rohit on the front foot. Hit the middle of the bat. It is still very cloudy in the middle, so it should help the seamers. Second ball seams away. Left by Rohit. Rohit playes three dots and then sligly steps down to play an inside out shot over the covers for the first boundary of the day. Good comeback by Ngidi. Right at the stumps. Rohit defends it. Thick outside edge on the last ball but Rohit is safe as it travels to third man on one bounce.
IND 5/0 (1)
IND vs SA LIVE: Game time
The two beautiful national anthems have been sung. No for lovely piece of cricket by two teams in the middle. Rohit and Shubman come out to open the innings. Lungi Ngidi has the new ball in hand to bowl the first over. Legends Roger Binny and Rahul David ring the bell at Eden Gardens. Here we go.
LIVE Score India Vs South Africa: Time for national anthems
The top of the table clash to start soon. Before that India and South Africa players will be singing their national anthems. Ball number 1 coming up soon. Be with us here on this live blog as we bring over by over updates and scorecard.
India Vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Toss News
Rohit Sharma wins toss and India have opted to bat first. Playing 11 coming up soon. Keep watching space for all updates.
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Ptch report
It looks like a better surface when compared to the last game, that pitch had a lot more spots. It did turn a bit, but it got better under dew. This pitch has a lot of spots at one end, not a lot from the other end. It does look slow, there will not be a lot of bounce, the batters need to adjust to this surface. It has got a nice tan and there is some grass on the surface. Both teams have got their bases covered. A bat-first track.
- Ravi Shastri and Irfan Pathan, with pitch report
IND vs SA LIVE: Weather news
Itis cloudy at the moment over Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The weathe predicted 99 percent cloud cover in Kolkata at 1.30 pm at the toss. Will it rain at that time. Let's wait and watch.
India Vs South Africa LIVE: Toss coming up
This one will be an intense batting clash between two top sides in the world. It would be interesting to see what both sides do upon winning the toss. Both battng units are on fire in this World Cup.
SA Vs IND LIVE Updates: Toss Time?
India captain Rohit Sharma and South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma will come out for the toss at 1.30 pm IST following which the playings 11 of the two teams will be announced. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
India Vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
SA Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
IND Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
LIVE IND vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli eyes 3,000 runs vs SA
Former India captain Virat Kohli (2,957) needs 43 runs to complete 3,000 runs against South Africa across formats. Can Kohli achieve this feat on his 35th birthday in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today?
LIVE Updates India vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Check Kolkata weather report
Will rain play spoilsport in India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 37 today?
LIVE IND vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja have best economy rate
Among those who have bowled at least 15 overs in this World Cup, only two have economy rates under four: Jasprit Bumrah (3.72) and Ravindra Jadeja (3.78). Can Bumrah and Jadeja continue their impressive run against South African batters in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today?
LIVE Updates India vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or Quinton de Kock? Virat Kohli or Heinrich Klaasen? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
LIVE IND vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli eyes Sachin Tendulkar's record
Former India captain Virat Kohli (48) is one short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI hundreds. If he gets there on Sunday, it will make his 35th birthday all the more special. Can Kohli achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa today?
LIVE India vs South Africa, CWC 2023: Check Live Streaming Details HERE
India will take on South Africa in match no. 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.
LIVE IND vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa hold edge in head-to-head
South Africa hold the overall edge over India in head-to-head clashes against India in ODI cricket. SA have won 50 out of the 90 ODIs between the two sides, while India have won 37 games. In ODI World Cup, SA have won 3 times while India have won 2 in 5 matches between the two sides. Who will come out on top in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today?
LIVE Updates India vs South Africa, CWC 2023: SA have hit most sixes in the tournament
South Africa's 82 sixes in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 are the most by any team in a single edition of the World Cup. England (76 in 2019) held the previous record. Can Indian bowlers stop marauding SA batters at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today?
LIVE IND vs SA, Cricket World Cup 2023: Tabraiz Shamsi may replace Gerald Coetzee
South Africa may ring in one change for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shami may replace pacer Gerald Coetzee in the top of the table clash.
IND vs SA Live: Advantage India
During the tournament at Eden Gardens, pace bowlers have taken 21 wickets at an average of 19.33 and an economy rate of 4.30, while spinners have managed 10 wickets at an average of 36.30 and an economy rate of 4.81.
IND vs SA Live: Virat Kohli's Birthday Special On The Cards?
Virat Kohli has secured two out of his 48 ODI centuries in November, yet has never played for India in an ODI match on his birthday.
IND vs SA Live: Rahul Dravid Ahead Of Crucial Clash
"We are trying to not even think about who we are playing. It's all about us. It's about our preparation, our planning, and whether we can execute our skills."
IND vs SA Live: Just Another Game For Temba Bavuma
"Playing at Eden Gardens is an occasion, but it does become another game of cricket."
LIVE India vs South Africa: Pitch Report
The cricket pitch at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens typically results in high-scoring contests that favour batsmen. Nonetheless, as the match progresses, it can provide spin bowlers with an opportunity to make their mark and introduce an additional element of thrill to the competition. Moreover, this revered turf can be challenging for fast bowlers with the new ball, offering them the potential for extra bounce and carry.
LIVE IND vs SA: Weather Update
Sunny weather is expected in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5th, with no chance of rain. The day will see a maximum temperature of approximately 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature around 20 degrees Celsius. The wind speed during the match will be 10 km/h, and humidity is forecasted to be 62 percent.
LIVE IND vs SA: Dravid explains Krishna's inclusion
"Think it's a pretty obvious thought process. After Hardik has been injured, which he has been for the last two or three games, and then obviously didn't play a couple of the games in the Australia series as well. We have played with a combination which has been three fast bowlers and two spinners. And yeah, in our reserves, in the guys sitting outside in the 15, we had a backup for the spin. We had a backup for the spin, we had a backup for the batting, and we had a backup in the bowling all around the category," Dravid said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday on selecting Prasidh Krishna as Pandya's replacement.
LIVE India vs South Africa: Pandya ruled out
Hardik Pandya is ruled out of the Cricket World Cup 2023 due to injury. Will Team India miss the all-rounder in their upcoming clashes? Only time will tell us that.
LIVE Updates India Vs South Africa: Rohit Vs Bavuma
The big match of the World Cup 2023 is here. The battle of the table toppers. India number 1. SA number 2. Both have secured semifinals spot. The contest is to finish on the top. It is going to be a highly-contestedt affair tomorrow. Keep watching this space for all updates from the match.