LIVE Updates | IND-W VS AUS-W, 3rd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Key For India

India Women Vs Australia Women (IND-W VS AUS-W), 2rd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia and India play final match of the series in Mumbai.
The series is tied 1-1 and Mumbai is ready to host the final game which will decide the winner between India women and Australia women cricket team on Tuesday (January 9). Harmanpreet Kaur's side started off on the right foot when they won the first match but Australia like a champion side they are bounced back to level the series. It is a chance for India to register their first T20I series win at home against the mighty Australian team ahead of the World Cup.
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will be key for India when they face the fiery bowling attack of Australia with the likes of Kim Garth in tremendous rhythm. Elyssa Perry played her 300th game for Australia in the previous game of these sides.
LIVE IND vs AUS: Both Team Squads
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Darcie Brown.
