'Wonder Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur Blame Today,' India Captain Faces Backlash On Internet Following Australia T20I Series Loss

Australia defeated India by seven wickets in the third and final women's T20 International to clinch the series 2-1 on Tuesday. Opener Beth Monney remained not out on 52 off 45 balls while captain Alyssa Healy contributed 55 as Australia reached 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs, chasing down the target of 148 with eight balls to spare.For India, Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets while Deepti Sharma picked up one.

Earlier, India posted 147 for six after being put in to bat. Richa Ghosh top-scored for India with a 28-ball 34 while openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 26 and 29 respectively. For Australia, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham took two wickets apiece. (EXPLAINED: Why MS Dhoni Never Won Arjuna Award Despite Winning 3 ICC Trophies For Team India)

Harmanpreet Kaur faced backlash on social following her comments in the second T20I of this series. She raised finger on Shreyanka Patil's bowling in that game in the post-match interview and fans questioned her place in the team after India lost the T20I series against Australia.

Checkout the reactions here:

Harmanpreet Kaur White ball format numbers vs Eng and Aus series



26, 9, 6, 9, 5, 9, 6, 3 pic.twitter.com/vok78LmQ4c CricShyr (@SAWAN_1829) January 9, 2024

Where has Harmanpreet Kaur set her field? In the sky? People who take their positions for granted are bound to fail! https://t.co/8BScqcoNvs January 9, 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur continues her disappointment. She has single digit score in last 7 innings. Pathetic. Her performance is getting down and down. If she was in any international team, she would have been dropped. Surprisingly, she is the captain. (@ImIranna) January 9, 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur with a massive 3(6) today. Wonder who she'll blame after the match Advit (@advitwake) January 9, 2024

Harmanpreet kaur and deepti Sharma do not deserve to play for India.



Have some mercy on Indian women's cricket and step down from capantincy. #indvsaus January 9, 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur’s last 7 ODI innings :



4, 5, 52, 14, 9, 5, 3 (Today)



But no one's daring to utter a peep. pic.twitter.com/ieqjGB8Dzi Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) January 2, 2024

Brief Scores:India: 147 for 6 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 34, Shafali Verma 26, Smriti Mandhana 29; Annabel Sutherland 2/12, Georgia Wareham 2/24).Australia: 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Alyssa Healy 55, Beth Mooney 51 not out; Pooja Vastrakar 2/26).