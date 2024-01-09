trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707984
'Wonder Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur Blame Today,' India Captain Faces Backlash On Internet Following Australia T20I Series Loss

India posted 147 for six after being put in to bat first but Australia won the final game by 7 wickets.

Last Updated: Jan 09, 2024
Australia defeated India by seven wickets in the third and final women's T20 International to clinch the series 2-1 on Tuesday. Opener Beth Monney remained not out on 52 off 45 balls while captain Alyssa Healy contributed 55 as Australia reached 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs, chasing down the target of 148 with eight balls to spare.For India, Pooja Vastrakar took two wickets while Deepti Sharma picked up one.

Earlier, India posted 147 for six after being put in to bat. Richa Ghosh top-scored for India with a 28-ball 34 while openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 26 and 29 respectively. For Australia, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham took two wickets apiece. (EXPLAINED: Why MS Dhoni Never Won Arjuna Award Despite Winning 3 ICC Trophies For Team India)

Harmanpreet Kaur faced backlash on social following her comments in the second T20I of this series. She raised finger on Shreyanka Patil's bowling in that game in the post-match interview and fans questioned her place in the team after India lost the T20I series against Australia.

Checkout the reactions here:

Brief Scores:India: 147 for 6 in 20 overs (Richa Ghosh 34, Shafali Verma 26, Smriti Mandhana 29; Annabel Sutherland 2/12, Georgia Wareham 2/24).Australia: 149 for 3 in 18.4 overs (Alyssa Healy 55, Beth Mooney 51 not out; Pooja Vastrakar 2/26).

