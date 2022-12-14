LIVE Updates | IND-W VS AUS-W, 3rd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's team aim to continue winning momentum

topStoriesenglish
IND-W VS AUS-W, 3rd T20I Cricket Match: Harmanpreet Kaur's team aim to continue winning momentum

India women Vs Australia women 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian cricket team will eye to take lead in T20I series vs Australia. Follow all Updates here.

 

India women will take on Australia women in the third T20I today at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai as the action shifts away from DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The teams will hope that the third T20I will see a repeat of the 2nd T20I both in terms of match attendance as well as quality of cricket. The 2nd T20I went down the wire, finishing in a Super Over before the scores were tied. India eventually clinched the game.  

Goods news for India is that their opening batters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are back in form. Mandhana struck a brilliant 79 off 49 balls that included 9 fours and 4 sixes respectively while Verma smashed 34 off 23 balls to give India a solid start in the innings. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues need to come good vs Aussies in the 3rd T20 as they short of runs. Richa Ghosh continues her good form which is always a good news for the Women in Blue. 

For Australia, skipper Alyssa Healy will hold the key alongwith Beth Mooney, Tahila McGrath and Ellyse Perry, who is yet to bat in this series. The T20I is also expected to be an exciting affair between bat and ball. 

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India worked very hard in the nets on the day before the 3rd T20. They are leaving no stone unturned to ensure their winning momentum is not broken. 

India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Hosts aim to take series lead 

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will aim to take lead in this five-match series on Wednesday when they meet Aussies in the 3rd T20I. The hosts made a superb comeback in the third match after losing the first T20I. They won in the Super Over to make it 1-1. Australian women will be eager to give a fitting reply to Indians today. The match will be played at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai from 7 pm IST. Toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all updates.

