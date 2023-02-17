LIVE Updates | IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score: India's First big Challenge in Tournament

Indian women's cricket team will take on England in their third group clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Saturday, February 18 at St George's Park in Gqeberha. India and England have been two top sides in the tournament so far with two wins each. India started off their campaign with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan. They then defeated West Indies women to ensure their campaign in the tournament remained on track. England, on the other hand, will be coming into this match with wins over West Indies and Ireland respectively. The India vs England contest would be pretty much a battle to finish on top of the table.

India will pin hopes on likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues to deliver the goods. Mandhana did not have a great first game of the tournament vs West Indies after she missed the opening contest vs Pakistan. She would be itching to prove her worth, especially as the most expensive T20 player in the upcoming Women's Premier League. The match will start at 6.30 pm IST with toss to take place at 6 pm IST.