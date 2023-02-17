LIVE Updates | IND-W vs ENG-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score: India's First big Challenge in Tournament
India-W Vs England-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be aiming to maintain winning run when they take on Heather Knight's England
Indian women's cricket team will take on England in their third group clash of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Saturday, February 18 at St George's Park in Gqeberha. India and England have been two top sides in the tournament so far with two wins each. India started off their campaign with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan. They then defeated West Indies women to ensure their campaign in the tournament remained on track. England, on the other hand, will be coming into this match with wins over West Indies and Ireland respectively. The India vs England contest would be pretty much a battle to finish on top of the table.
India will pin hopes on likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues to deliver the goods. Mandhana did not have a great first game of the tournament vs West Indies after she missed the opening contest vs Pakistan. She would be itching to prove her worth, especially as the most expensive T20 player in the upcoming Women's Premier League. The match will start at 6.30 pm IST with toss to take place at 6 pm IST.
India women vs England women: India's first big challenge
The game vs England will be India's first big challenge in this tournament. So far, India have beaten teams which are comparatively weaker on paper (Pakistan and West Indies). Heather Knight's England will pose a tough challenge for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. This is a good time in the tournament to test one's strength. If India post a dominant win, it would keep the team's spirits high ahead.
IND-W vs ENG-W: Big match coming up in T20 World Cup
India women vs England women game in T20 World Cup is to take place on February 18 (Saturday). The match will start at 6.30 pm IST and the toss to take place at 6 pm IST.
