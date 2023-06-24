LIVE Updates | SL vs IRE, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Sri Lanka Set To Face Ireland
Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka are set to face Ireland in match no. 15 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.
The ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifier is getting exciting with each day passing away. On Sunday, Sri Lanka will face Ireland in match no. 15 of the tournament at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Zimbabwe have already shown there are no favourites in this tournament after the toss after a stunning victory over the West Indies on Saturday and Ireland would be hoping to do the same against Sri Lanka.
Both teams have had a different experience in the tournament so far, Ireland suffered from a close defeat against Scotland in their second game of the tournament. Josh Little has been performing brilliantly for the team but Ireland still need to get things on track.
