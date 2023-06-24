topStoriesenglish2626530
NewsCricket
SL VS IRE

LIVE Updates | SL vs IRE, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Sri Lanka Set To Face Ireland

Ireland vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka are set to face Ireland in match no. 15 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 11:00 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | SL vs IRE, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Sri Lanka Set To Face Ireland
LIVE Blog

The ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifier is getting exciting with each day passing away. On Sunday, Sri Lanka will face Ireland in match no. 15 of the tournament at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe have already shown there are no favourites in this tournament after the toss after a stunning victory over the West Indies on Saturday and Ireland would be hoping to do the same against Sri Lanka.

Both teams have had a different experience in the tournament so far, Ireland suffered from a close defeat against Scotland in their second game of the tournament. Josh Little has been performing brilliantly for the team but Ireland still need to get things on track.

Follow Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Score and Updates.

25 June 2023
23:00 PM

LIVE SL vs IRE WC Qualifier: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Ireland (IRE) in the 15th Match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'