LIVE Updates | LKK vs ITT, TNPL 2023 1st Match Live Cricket Score: Shahrukh Khan vs Vijay Shankar

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is back. The seventh edition of India's biggest cricket state tournament is set to begin on Monday (June 12) as Lyca Kovai Kings will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

All-rounder Shahrukh Khan is the captain of Kovai Kings where Gujarat Titans star batter Sai Sudharsan is also part of the squad. M Mohammad will be the bowler to look out for in this clash.

For IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, all-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead the side from the front with R Sai Kishore also in the lineup who can be considered as their best pick from their bowling department.

The pitch in Coimbatore is likely to support the batters in the initial games of the tournament. A total of nine games were played at the same venue last season out of which six times the team chasing won the contest.

