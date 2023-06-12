topStoriesenglish2620726
NewsCricket
TNPL 2023

LIVE Updates | LKK vs ITT, TNPL 2023 1st Match Live Cricket Score: Shahrukh Khan vs Vijay Shankar

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (LKK vs ITT), TNPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from TNPL 2023 match no.1 here.

 

Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 04:38 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | LKK vs ITT, TNPL 2023 1st Match Live Cricket Score: Shahrukh Khan vs Vijay Shankar
LIVE Blog

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is back. The seventh edition of India's biggest cricket state tournament is set to begin on Monday (June 12) as Lyca Kovai Kings will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. 

 

All-rounder Shahrukh Khan is the captain of Kovai Kings where Gujarat Titans star batter Sai Sudharsan is also part of the squad. M Mohammad will be the bowler to look out for in this clash.

For IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, all-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead the side from the front with R Sai Kishore also in the lineup who can be considered as their best pick from their bowling department.

The pitch in Coimbatore is likely to support the batters in the initial games of the tournament. A total of nine games were played at the same venue last season out of which six times the team chasing won the contest.

Follow LIVE Score and updates TNPL 2023 Match between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Here.

 

 

12 June 2023
16:38 PM

LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT Score: Hello!

Hello and welcome to match no. 1 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 season. Follow all the LIVE updates and score here. The first clash will take place between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile