LKK vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT match at Coimbatore, 7:00 PM IST June 12

The Tamil Nadu Premier League is back and set for its seventh season to take place is style. Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will lock horns with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on Wednesday at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The two sides will face each for the eighth time in history. It is match no. 1 of the TNPL 2023 season between LKK and ITT.

The TNPL auction took place in February which saw the eight teams buying talents from the country map and Sai Sudharsan emerged as the most expensive buy for Rs 21.60 lakhs. Sai was part of the Gujarat Titans team in the IPL 2023 and he played a sensational knock of 96 in the final against the Chennai Super Kings. (TNPL 2023 Schedule, Livestream, Fixtures And More Details Here)

Match Details:

Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Match no. 1

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Date & Time: June 12 & 7:00 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Fancode website and app

LKK vs ITT: Dream11 Fantasy Team

Wicket-keepers: Suresh Kumar

Batters: Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Vijay Shankar, Radhakrishnan

All-rounders: K Vishal Vaidhya, K Gowtham

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, H Trilok Nag

LKK vs ITT Probable Playing XIs

LKK: Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, S Sujay, Ram Arvindh, Shahrukh Khan (c), P Hemcharan, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, K Gowtham, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran

ITT: Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Radhakrishnan, Vijay Shankar, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ganeshan Periyaswamy, H Trilok Nag, R Sai Kishore.

Where can you LIVE Stream the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 in India?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.