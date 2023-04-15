topStoriesenglish2595026
LIVE Updates | LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Punjab Pin Hopes On Kagiso Rabada

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: LSG aim to continue winning run as PBKS look to bounce back.

Lucknow Super Gaints (LSG) are going to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 21 of IPL 2023 in the evening game of Saturday double header. With 3 wins from 4 matches, LSG sit at number 2 spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table. PBKS are at 6th place in the standings. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side started the tournament on positive note with 2 wins from 2 games but have lost their way suddenly. It is not going to be an easy task against the Super Gaints, who have found their winning combination in this season. 

It will be interesting to see whether LSG stick to Kyle Mayers in this game after his failures in the last two matches. Not to forget, Mayers is keeping Quinton de Kock waiting. Watch out for Dhawan, who is the Orange Cap holder at the moment, as he looks to give his team a godo start. PBKS will be eager to come back to winning ways after last-over loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last encounter.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023 match HERE.

 

15 April 2023
12:33 PM

He was brilliant in his first match of IPL 2023 for PBKS, finishing with 4 wickets and PBKS will bank on him in the LSG clash as well. 

12:02 PM

Lucknow vs Punjab LIVE: IPL 2023 Points Table

SRH collected important 1 points from IPL 2023 game from last night. But there has been a significant change in their position in the points table. 

Take a look at IPL 2023 standings here.

11:08 AM

LSG vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Match details

The LSG vs PBKS match will be played at 7.30 pm IST at Ekana stadium in Lucknow. The game will broadcast on Star Sports Network while the viewers can also live stream the match on Jio Cinema app on mobile and TV.

10:09 AM

PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Probable 11s

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Rahul Chahar (Impact Player) Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra/Ayush Badoni (Impact Player), Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

09:21 AM

LSG vs PBKS LIVE: Livingstone unavailable

Liam Livingstone has joined Punjab squad but won't be available for the match today. "He came for practice yesterday, pulled his muscle and another 2-3 days before he should be good to go," Dhawan said.

08:59 AM

LSG vs PBKS: Check Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

08:48 AM

LSG vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Big game for Punjab

Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's evening game in IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings which will be played at Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow. The match starts at 7.3- pm IST and the toss will take place half an hour before.

