MI-W VS DC-W LIVE SCORE

MI-W vs DC-W, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Shah Rukh Khan To Perform At Grand Opening Ceremony

MI-W vs DC-W, Women’s Premier League 2024 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians Are The Defending Champions Of WPL.

Live Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women: The upcoming Women’s Premier League, commencing with an anticipated clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals, aims to provide a broader platform for emerging domestic talents. The inaugural edition in Mumbai showcased foreign stars shining brightly, but this year's multi-city format, with New Delhi as an additional host, promises to shift some limelight to Indian players. While overseas players dominated last year, Indian cricketers seek to make their mark, with young talents like Shreyanka Patil exemplifying this shift. Having earned her maiden India cap and showcasing her skills in other leagues, Patil represents the growing prowess of domestic players. Similarly, Titas Sadhu from Delhi Capitals, after notable performances in recent matches, stands as another testament to burgeoning Indian talent. With players like Minnu Mani from Kerala also eager to leave their mark, the tournament not only offers a stage for contenders but also for trailblazers to redefine the landscape of women's cricket.

Follow live updates and cricket score of Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women in Women's Premier League 2024. 

22 February 2024
23:45 PM

LIVE Women's Premier League 2024: All Eyes On SRK

Shahrukh Khan joins Bollywood stars at WPL 2024 opening ceremony at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on February 23.

 

23:30 PM

LIVE Women's Premier League 2024: Both Teams Full Squad

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, S Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Minnu Mani, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

22:53 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL 2024). The first game of the season will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, before that a grand opening ceremony will be held at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. For every little update stay tuned with Zee News.

