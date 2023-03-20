LIVE Updates | MI-W vs DC-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur Vs Meg Lanning

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are two teams which have sealed their berth in the Playoffs stage of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 – currently topping the points table with 10 and 8 points respectively. However, both MI-W and DC-W suffered shock losses last weekend and will look to head into the playoffs with a win under their belt.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of UP Warriorz this weekend while DC were also beaten by bottom-placed Gujarat Giants in their last match. In the last match between the two sides, MI thrashed DC by eights wickets with spinners Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong and Hayley Matthews claiming three wickets each. It will be interesting to see if Harmanpreet’s side can complete the double on Monday (March 20) night.

