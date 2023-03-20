Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No 18 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch MI-W vs DC-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Table toppers Mumbai Indians Women team will take on Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in Match No. 18 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (March 20). Both teams are assured of a berth in the WPL 2023 playoffs stage but will look to iron out the chinks in their armour ahead of the knockout matches.

Both MI-W and DC-W stumbled to losses in their last matches in the WPL 2023. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side suffered their first defeat in the WPL, losing to UP Warriorz while DC-W failed to chase down a modest target of 147 against the Gujarat Giants.

MI will bank on in-form spinner Amelia Kerr, who was impressive in the loss to Warriorz as well. However, their strength lies in their top order led by Hayley Matthews and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who have been in top form with the bat.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18:

When will the Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18 start?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18 will start on March 20, Monday.

Where will the Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18 be played?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18 will be hosted in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18 begin?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 18 Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong/Chloe Tryon, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey/Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy/Jasia Akhter, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav/Tara Norris