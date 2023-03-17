topStoriesenglish2584870
LIVE Updates | MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Alyssa Healy

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians aim six win a row

LIVE Updates | MI-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Alyssa Healy

The match between Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) and UP Warriorz Women (UP-W) on Saturday, March 18 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai is set to captivate fans in the inaugural edition of the WPL 2023. Mumbai has been dominant in the tournament thus far, winning all five of their matches and becoming the first team to qualify for the knockout stage, led by Harmanpreet Kaur. With just three matches remaining in the league stage, Mumbai needs to win two more to secure the top spot in the WPL points table and secure a direct entry into the finals.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, has lost their last two matches against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively. They are currently ranked third in the points table with two wins out of five matches. UP has two matches left against Mumbai and Delhi, who are ranked first and second, respectively. To qualify for the knockout stage, the Alyssa Healy-led side needs to win two out of their remaining three matches. However, they will face stiff competition from Gujarat Giants, who also have four points to their name, with one match against UP. If UP manages to win against Gujarat and either Mumbai or Delhi, they will secure a place in the knockout stage.

