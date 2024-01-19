NZ: 125-3 (16) | PAK vs NZ, 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Fifty For Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand Vs Pakistan (NZ Vs PAK), 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: New Zealand won the toss and after asking Pakistan to bat first, restricted the visitors to 158 for 5 in 20 overs
New Zealand restricted Pakistan to just 158 for 5 in 20 overs after they won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 4th T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Men in Green are looking for the first win on the tour of Australia and New Zealand. Mohammad Rizwan struck a fifty, finishing with the score of 90 off 63 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes respectively. But apart from him no other Pakistani batter could raise their game. New Zealand bowled superbly with Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry finishing with two wickets each.
They are currently trailing 0-3 in the ongoing T20I series. The Shaheen Afridi-led side have looked out of sorts in the T20Is vs Black Caps so far. Shaheen feels that management needs to be patient with this group of players as there are some new, young players in the team who deserve backing.
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Tight Over By Zaman
In Zaman Khan's over, Mitchell scores runs with a nudge and a thick inside edge, while Glenn Phillips adds to the total with a single and a cut shot, resulting in a total of six runs for the over.
LIVE Score NZ 114/3 (15) CRR: 7.6 REQ: 9
New Zealand need 45 runs in 30 balls
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Poor Fielding By Pakistan
In Nawaz's over, Mitchell showcases a reverse sweep for a boundary and survives a dropped catch, while Glenn Phillips reaches his fifty with a well-timed drive for six, contributing 13 runs in total.
LIVE Score NZ 108/3 (14) CRR: 7.71 REQ: 8.5
New Zealand need 51 runs in 36 balls
LIVE NZ vs PAK: New Zealand Look To Shift Gears
In Mohammad Wasim Jr's over, Mitchell scores two boundaries with a square cut and a powerful pull shot, contributing eight runs, while Glenn Phillips adds one run with a pull shot, resulting in a total of nine runs for the over.
LIVE Score NZ 94/3 (13) CRR: 7.23 REQ: 9.29
New Zealand need 65 runs in 42 balls
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Another Catch Dropped
In Nawaz's over, Glenn Phillips benefits from an edged shot for four, changes his bat, and plays a mix of shots, including a well-timed drive and a close chance that lands short of the fielder, accumulating seven runs in the over.
LIVE Score NZ 83/3 (12) CRR: 6.92 REQ: 9.5
New Zealand need 76 runs in 48 balls
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Haris Rauf Back In Attack
In Haris Rauf's over, Glenn Phillips scores runs with a quick single and survives a potential dismissal as the ball grazes his helmet while attempting a pull shot, while Mitchell adds runs with a single and a two, totaling four runs for the over.
LIVE Score NZ 75/3 (11) CRR: 6.82 REQ: 9.33
New Zealand need 84 runs in 54 balls
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Drop Catch By Pakistan
In Nawaz's over, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell add runs with shots including a cut for three and a powerful pull for four, bringing up their partnership while also surviving a chance when Nawaz missed an opportunity for a catch at deep backward square leg.
LIVE Score NZ 70/3 (10) CRR: 7 REQ: 8.9
New Zealand need 89 runs in 60 balls
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Mitchell Finds Form
In Mohammad Wasim Jr's over, Mitchell scores runs with a controlled pull shot and a single to short fine leg, collecting a total of six runs, while facing a mix of short deliveries including a slower bouncer.
LIVE Score NZ 60/3 (9) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 9
New Zealand need 99 runs in 66 balls
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Nawaz gives away 9 runs
In Nawaz's over, Mitchell and Glenn Phillips both score singles with shots ranging from a whip through mid-wicket to a pull over mid-wicket, adding a total of nine runs in the over.
LIVE Score NZ 53/3 (8) CRR: 6.62 REQ: 8.83
New Zealand need 106 runs in 72 balls
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Pakistan Keeps It Tight
In Mohammad Wasim Jr's over, Mitchell scores a run to mid-wicket, while Glenn Phillips collects singles with a back-foot clip and a push to cover, and adds two runs each with a controlled pull and a clip off the pads, resulting in a total of six runs scored.
LIVE Score NZ 44/3 (7) CRR: 6.29 REQ: 8.85
New Zealand need 115 runs in 78 balls
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Tight Over By Zaman Khan
In the over bowled by Zaman Khan, Glenn Phillips faces a variety of deliveries, including a flick for a single, a quick run off a full delivery, and a well-executed steer to cover, scoring a total of three runs.
LIVE Score NZ 38/3 (6) CRR: 6.33 REQ: 8.64
New Zealand need 121 runs in 84 balls
LIVE NZ vs PAK: 3 overs upfront for Afridi
In the 3rd over by Shaheen Afridi, Glenn Phillips faces deliveries ranging from an edged boundary through slips to a pacy bouncer causing some trouble, and eventually plays a well-executed drive for a boundary before a mandatory concussion check is conducted due to the preceding bouncer.
LIVE Score NZ 35/3 (5) CRR: 7 REQ: 8.27
New Zealand need 124 runs in 90 balls
LIVE NZ vs PAK: New Zealand Look To Rebuild
In the over bowled by Haris Rauf, Mitchell faces a delivery without scoring, followed by Phillips playing defensively and taking a quick single, then hitting a boundary with a well-executed shot, and finally defending two deliveries without scoring.
LIVE Score NZ 26/3 (4) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 8.31
New Zealand need 133 runs
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Pakistan On Top With Another Wicket
Will Young falls to Shaheen Afridi's short-pitched delivery, caught by Nawaz at mid-wicket, giving Shaheen his third wicket; Young departs scoring 4 runs off 8 balls.
LIVE Score NZ 20/3 (2.4) CRR: 7.5 REQ: 8.02
New Zealand need 139 runs
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Double Strike For Afridi
Shaheen Afridi dismisses Seifert with a full delivery, inducing a half-hearted chip, and New Zealand loses both openers in the opening over.
LIVE Score NZ 10/2 (1) CRR: 10 REQ: 7.84
New Zealand need 149 runs
LIVE NZ vs PAK: Afridi Strikes Early
Finn Allen's departure is sealed as he attempts to maneuver a delivery from Shaheen Afridi. The ball, delivered on a good length and curving back towards the right-hander, entices Allen to work it to the on-side. However, his premature closure of the bat's face results in a leading edge, presenting a straightforward catch for Saim Ayub stationed at backward point. Despite Allen's promising start with two boundaries, he succumbs early.
LIVE Score NZ 9/1 (0.5) CRR: 10.8 REQ: 7.83
New Zealand need 150 runs
NZ vs PAK T20I LIVE Score Updates: Pakistan finish with 158 for 5
Southee bowls the last over of the innings. Two off the first two balls and then a dot. Two off the next ball. Brilliant bowling from Southee so far. Just one off the penulatimate ball. Nawaz collects just 1 off the ball. Pakistan score just 158 for 5 in 20 overs. Just 6 off the final over. Top stuff from New Zealand.
PAK 158/5 (20)
NZ vs PAK T20I LIVE: Nawas slams 3 sixex
Milne returns to the attack and Mohammad Nawaz makes early impact as he hits two back to back sixes. Brilliant stuff. And he makes it three in three as he hits third ball for a maximum straight down the ground. Flatter too. Bowls a wide on off stump but comes back with perfect wide of off stump deliveries. But starts bowling wides again. Three of them in this over. This is what getting hit initially in the over does to the confidence of the bowler.
PAK 152/5 (19)
NZ vs PAK T20I LIVE: Henry finishes good spell
Henry back for his last over. Ifitkhar too goes. He tried to get moving and falls in the process. Henry bowls a slower one, right under the bat and batter goes after it, leading edge takes it high up in the air and Southee does the rest.
PAK 131/5 (18)
NZ vs PAK T20I LIVE Updates: Top spell from Ferguson
Ferguson has been brilliant all through the innings. He attempted a bouncer and Iftikhar tried to shimmy it down the third man but missed it. NZ appealed half-heartedly. Santner went for the review after onfield umprire said no. Flat line as ball passes to bat. Santner took it just for the sake of it. Ferguson finishes spell. 2 for 27.
PAK 124/4 (17)
NZ vs PAK 4th T20I LIVE: Brilliant Santner
Santner completes his quota of overs. Top stuff from the skipper. Finishes without any wicket but gave just 23 off his four. He has been so hard to be put away. He has slowed down the pace and kept it at the stumps. Just 7 off the last over.
PAK 119/4 (16)
NZ vs PAK 4th T20I LIVE Updates: Pakistan achieve the 100 mark
Rizwan helps Pakistan go past the 100-run mark. Fine innings from him so far even if he has been very scratchy. Nice shot in the over off Southee as he plays a scoop sitting on one knee. He saw the off cutter and scooped it over short fine for four. Next ball, he smokes it over the deep mid-wicket region for a six.
PAK 112/4 (15)
NZ vs PAK 4th T20I LIVE Updates: Iftikhar is in
Iftikhar Ahmed, right handed bat, comes to the crease after the fall of fourth wicket. Milne back on. Rizwan is a big wicket now for New Zealand as if they get rid of him, they will be able to bowl out Pakistan quickly. Rizwan hits four on the fourth ball of the over with an upper cut.
PAK 98/4 (14)
NZ vs PAK 4th T20I LIVE: Farhan walks in and walks out
Sahibzada Farhan, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Good over from Ferguson as he provides a wicket on the return the attack. Rizwan now needs to bat till the end. And one more player bites the dust. Farhan goes for 1. He has been caught by Phillips. The extra pace does the trick as Pakistan lose their fourth wicket. Two wickets in this over alone.
PAK 87/4 (13)
NZ vs PAK 4th T20I LIVE Score: Fakhar Zaman departs
Lockie Ferguson is back into the attack. Fakhar gone. He was struggling big time and has perished trying to break the shackles. He got a short ball and he heaved but did not connect. Mark Chapman took a safe catch in the deep. Pakistan lose their third wicket.
PAK 83/3 (12.3)
NZ vs PAK T20I LIVE: Santner has been brilliant
Santner continues. He is varying the pace which makes it difficult to adjust to the batters as it a grassy surface and the ball sits in the surface and it never arrives to the bat. No timing for Rizwan and Fakhar.
PAK 77/2 (12)
NZ vs PAK 4th T20I LIVE Score: Pakistan need a move on from here
Adam Milne back on after the drinks break. Rizwan and Fakhar are not being provided with room to play the big shots. It seems something is coming up. A big shot or a wicket. Both of them are attacking batters and cannot be contained for a long time. Top over from Milne. Santner has mixed his bowlers nicely today so far. Just 6 from the over.
Fifty up for Rizwan in 38 balls. This has been a good innings.
PAK 77/2 (11)
NZ vs PAK 4th T20I LIVE Updates: Santner vs Rizwan
Santner continues. Rizwan gets beaten twice in the over. He just cannot pick Santner and his front foot is frozen. Rizwan does not know which was the ball is going. He then cuts the fourth ball for two runs.
PAK 71/2 (10)
NZ vs PAK LIVE Updates: Ferguson back on
Ferguson back on. Starts off with a down leg side. Rizwan collects a single off the first ball and then two dots to Fakhar. Then he makes move and Ferguson bowls wide of him. Play and miss. Fergusion is building up good pace here. He plays an upper cut to the third man on one bounce, was a risky shot. Rizwan takes single off the last ball. 4 off the over
PAK 65/2 (9)
NZ vs PAK 4th T20I LIVE: Santner into the attack
MFakhar Zaman, left handed bat, comes to the crease while Mitchell Santner, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Tight over from the left-arm spinner. Just 5 off it.
PAK 61/2 (8)
LIVE Score NZ vs PAK 4th T20I: Babar gone
Milne returns to the attack. 1 off the first ball followed by a dot. Rizwan is pulling well. Babar and Rizwan are running the singles and doubles hard. This is good to see as Pakistan should not play dots.
And Babar goes. Set up by Milne. Babar was lured into playing the pull and he did not connect well. Held by Phillips at cow corner. Pakistan lose their 2nd wicket.
PAK 56/2 (7)
LIVE Updates NZ vs PAK 4th T20I: Rizwan hits the first six
Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast, comes into the attack. Catch has been taken of Rizwan, but in the crowd as he climbs on to the attempted bouncer from Ferguson and he dispatches it to six over mid-wicket. First maximum of the day. End of the powerplay. Pakistan go past fifty. 15 off the over.
PAK 51/1 (6)
NZ vs PAK LIVE: Babar into the groove
Southee returns to the attack and none of the two batters are getting the balls on the middle of the bat. We have already seen some balls hitting the toe end or top of the bat. Babar collects the first boundary as he dances out and hits straight down the ground. Next ball is pulled for four runs too. 12 off the over.
PAK 36/1 (5)
NZ vs PAK T20I LIVE: Rizwan is key
Henry continues. Beautiful shot from Rizwan as he hits it straight down the ground for a boundary. Henry ends the over with a peach as the ball misses the outside edge of Rizwan to the keeper.
PAK 25/1 (4.1)
NZ vs PAK LIVE Score and Updates: Milne into the attack
Adam Milne comes into the attack. Top shot from Rizwan to collect the first boundary for Pakistan. Through the covers for four. Next ball had more bounce on the ball and Rizwan dropped the bottom hand and ball took edge to go over short third for four. Good over for Pakistan. 11 off it.
PAK 16/1 (3)
New Zealand Vs Pakistan LIVE: Edged and gone
OUT! That's the end of Saim Ayub. Wobble seam from Henry, goes away from Ayub on pitching. He is gone for just 1. Babar Azam walks in early. Pakistan lose their first wicket and are on back foot right at the start of the innings.
PAK 5/1 (1.5)
NZ vs PAK LIVE Score and Updates: outhe starts well
Southee bowls a tidy over for New Zealand. Just 4 off it. All in doubles and singles. Saim Ayub and Rizwan off to a safe start.
PAK 4/0 (1)
NZ vs PAK LIVE: Match begins
Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub walk out to the middle to open the innings. Tim Southee with the ball in hand.
NZ Vs PAK LIVE: Playing 11s
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
NZ vs PAK 4th T20I LIVE: Toss News
New Zealand have won the toss and they are opting to bowl fist in the 4th T20I. Playing 11s coming up next.
PAK vs NZ 4th T20I LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming details here
How to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match live streaming in India?
New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime app and website.
New Zealand Vs Pakistan 4th T20I LIVE: Shaheen Vs Santner
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 4th T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan on our live blo here. The match starts at 11.40 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.