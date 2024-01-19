NZ: 125-3 (16) | PAK vs NZ, 4th T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Fifty For Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand restricted Pakistan to just 158 for 5 in 20 overs after they won the toss and opted to bowl first in the 4th T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Men in Green are looking for the first win on the tour of Australia and New Zealand. Mohammad Rizwan struck a fifty, finishing with the score of 90 off 63 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes respectively. But apart from him no other Pakistani batter could raise their game. New Zealand bowled superbly with Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry finishing with two wickets each.

They are currently trailing 0-3 in the ongoing T20I series. The Shaheen Afridi-led side have looked out of sorts in the T20Is vs Black Caps so far. Shaheen feels that management needs to be patient with this group of players as there are some new, young players in the team who deserve backing.

