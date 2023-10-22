LIVE Updates | PAK Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Babar Azam Vs Hashmatullah Shahidi

Pressure will be on Pakistan when they take on close neighbours Afghanistan in Match 22 of the Cricket World Cup 2023. After launching their campaign with two back-to-back wins, Pakistan have lost two in a row vs India and Australia. Babar Azam is in terrible form and needs runs, so does the top order. A lot will depend on how the in-form Mohammad Rizwan fares with the bat.

On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming into the contest after loss to New Zealand. They however will take inspiration from their win against England, a week back, and pull off an upset over Pakistan. A loss to Pakistan will further dent their chances of a semi-finals qualification. Keep an eye out on many mini battles including Rashid Khan vs Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi vs Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 22 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Afghanistan