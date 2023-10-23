Pakistan Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 22 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Pakistan will look to snap a two-match losing streak and return to winning ways when they take on neighbours Afghanistan in match no. 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Babar Azam’s Pakistan have never lost an ODI match in Chennai and have never lost a one-dayer to Afghanistan as well.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced off in ODI cricket seven times and the former has won on all seven occasions. Pakistan have also played in two ODIs in Chennai in 1997 and 2012 against India and have won on both occasions.

“To be honest, I have no memories because I don’t remember, but the thing is, it’s a great venue to be part of and really excited. And coming here to Chennai and…you just mentioned Saeed Anwar’s 194. It’s a great thing that we came here and we are playing against Afghanistan. So really excited and looking forward to it,” Imam-ul-Haq said about playing in Chennai.

“But the thing is, as you mentioned, that we have a very good record in Chennai. It’s just that it will give us more motivation. And it’s just that, yes, we lost two matches. But as a team, this is how it is. We are professional cricketers. And we know that, you know, Pakistan is a team, who always comes back and we have the ability. We know that it's just a giving on the day how you perform and we are really looking forward to it for tomorrow,” the Pakistan opener added.

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 in Chennai HERE…

When is Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 will take place on Monday, October 23.

Where is Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 start?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 in India For Free?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 22 Predicted 11

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz/Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi