NZ: 168-4 (15) | NZ Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Daryl Mitchell Heading To Fifty
New Zealand Vs Pakistan (NZ Vs PAK), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Pakistan Shaheen Afridi won the toss and opted to field first.
Pakistan won the toss in the 1st T20I vs New Zealand and decided to bowl first. Shaheen Shah Afridi led the Pakistani team for the first time in international cricket and he started off with a toss win. Saim Ayub and Aamer Jamal were handed T20I debuts. Both teams are looking to build a strong squad ahead of the T20 World cup 2024. Pakistan are playing 16 T20Is before the World Cup, including these 5 matches vs New Zealand.
Haris Rauf returns to the Pakistani lineup as the Men in Green look to forget the 0-3 drubbing in the Test series vs Australia and make a big statement in the T20Is vs New Zealand. The Black Caps led by Kane Williamson have a strong squad and will start as favourites in this series.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from 1st T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand below.
PAK vs NZ LIVE Updates: Mitchell heading towards 50
Daryl Mitchell goes on and on. Abbas continues. He has been the best bowler so far for Pakistan. He is not giving room to the batters. This partnership between Mitchell and Phillips is important for NZ. Mitchell just a shot away from his fifty.
NZ 163/3 (14.3)
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Williamson gone
Abbas Afridi picks his second wicket of the day as he gets rid of captain Kane Williamson who hit a fifty. He played brilliantly and scored 57 off 42 balls. Glenn Phillips joins Daryl Mitchell in the middle.
NZ 131/3 (12)
PAK vs NZ LIVE: Another drop catch
Pakistan, what are you doing here? After Babar Azam dropped Williamson, Iftikhar Ahmed has now dropped the catch of New Zealand captain. Kane is the cat with 9 lives today it seems as Pakistan continue to gift him lives.
NZ 99/2 (10)
NZ vs PAK LIVE Updates: Black Caps steady
Pakistan have been able to put the brakes on New Zealand innings after the wicket of Allen. Usama Mir, the leggie, comes into bowl and Haris Rauf has also been called back to bowl for a breakthrough.
NZ 72/2 (8.2)
NZ vs PAK LIVE Updates: End of powerplay
The powerplay comes to an end. Jamal ends it well with just 5 off the over. Abbas Afridi got rid of Allen, who smashed 34 off just 15 and was looking very dangerous in the middle. Daryl Mitchell, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
NZ 57/2 (6.1)
NZ vs PAK LIVE: Welcome to the live blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand.
Babar Azam just dropped a catch. Williamson survives. New Zealand are off to a brilliant start thanks to some poor cricket from Pakistan. Shaheen removed Devon Conway early in just thr 1st over but since then it has been just the Kiwis.
Finn Allen smashed 24 in an over off Shaheen.
NZ 50/2 (4.5)