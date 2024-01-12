NZ: 168-4 (15) | NZ Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Daryl Mitchell Heading To Fifty

Pakistan won the toss in the 1st T20I vs New Zealand and decided to bowl first. Shaheen Shah Afridi led the Pakistani team for the first time in international cricket and he started off with a toss win. Saim Ayub and Aamer Jamal were handed T20I debuts. Both teams are looking to build a strong squad ahead of the T20 World cup 2024. Pakistan are playing 16 T20Is before the World Cup, including these 5 matches vs New Zealand.

Haris Rauf returns to the Pakistani lineup as the Men in Green look to forget the 0-3 drubbing in the Test series vs Australia and make a big statement in the T20Is vs New Zealand. The Black Caps led by Kane Williamson have a strong squad and will start as favourites in this series.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from 1st T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand below.