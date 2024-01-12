'Only Effective As Opener,' Babar Azam Trolled Even After Scoring Fifty Against New Zealand

New Zealand were on top of their game led by Daryl Mitchell in the batting line and the outstanding effort from their bowlers in the first T20I against Pakistan on Friday (January 12) at the Eden Park, Auckland. Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kane Williamson's New Zealand. Men in Green bowlers failed to impress as they were smashed for 226 runs in 20 overs.

During their chase of 227, the Pakistan middle-order failed to make an impact as they were bundled out for 180 runs in 18 overs. Babar Azam scored 57 off 35 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes but he was trolled brutally on social media as he started off his knock pretty slow in the powerplay. (NZ Vs PAK 1st T20I: Finn Allen Hits Shaheen Afridi For 24 Runs In An Over As Pacer Records Most Expensive Over In T20Is)

Checkout the reactions here:

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner did not feature in the first T20I of the five-match series against Pakistan on Friday after being tested positive for COVID-19. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news of the all-rounder's infection. (NZ Vs PAK 1st T20I: Pakistan's 'Rishabh Pant' Saim Ayub Hits 3 Sixes, 2 Fours In Short Stay To Kickstart T20I Career In Style; Watch)

"Mitch Santner won't travel to Eden Park this evening for the opening KFC T20I against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID earlier today. He will continue to be monitored over the coming days and will travel solo home to Hamilton. #NZvPAK," tweeted NZC.

Santner is a key player in the Kiwi T20I set-up, with 610 runs in 64 innings at an average of 16.94, with one half-century. He has also taken 105 wickets in 93 matches.

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears.