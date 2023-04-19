LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan vs Faf du Plessis

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are going to face an uphill task when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 27 of IPL 2023. PBKS are currently placed at fifth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. At the same time, RCB are eigth in the table. Punjab are coming into the contest on back of a superb win over Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. All eyes will on their finisher Shahrukh Khan, who smashed unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to take the team home.

RCB too registered a win in their last game of IPL 2023, which was against winless Delhi Capitals (DC). It was a dominant show from RCB team as they beat DC by 23 runs. The Bengaluru-based franchise has blown hot and cold in the tournament so far, winning 2 and losing 3 games. A win over Punjab will be crucial in their aim to move into the top 4.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 match HERE.