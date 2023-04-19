LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan vs Faf du Plessis
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Fifth-placed Punjab host eighth-placed Bangalore in Mohali
Trending Photos
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are going to face an uphill task when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 27 of IPL 2023. PBKS are currently placed at fifth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. At the same time, RCB are eigth in the table. Punjab are coming into the contest on back of a superb win over Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. All eyes will on their finisher Shahrukh Khan, who smashed unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to take the team home.
RCB too registered a win in their last game of IPL 2023, which was against winless Delhi Capitals (DC). It was a dominant show from RCB team as they beat DC by 23 runs. The Bengaluru-based franchise has blown hot and cold in the tournament so far, winning 2 and losing 3 games. A win over Punjab will be crucial in their aim to move into the top 4.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 match HERE.
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Score: Check out the squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE Updates: Dhawan vs Du Plessis
A big contest awaits fans in Mohali as Punjab Kings take on RCB in Match 27 of IPL 2023 on Thursday afternoon. Keep watching this space for all latest updates related to the game.