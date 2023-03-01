LIVE Updates | PSZ vs KAR, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Karachi Kings In Need Of Winning Momentum
Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE action and updates from the match between Babar Azam's Peshawar and Imad Wasim's Karachi Kings
A blockbuster clash in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 will take place on Wednesday (March 1) as Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams are struggling this season sitting at the bottom half of the points table with four points each. Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam will be keen to defeat his former team in the current edition of the PSL. The duel between Babar and pace bowler Mohammad Amir is expected to be an intense one as the bowler has been critical of Babar's batting style on several live tv shows and interviews.
Interestingly, Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim is also not a big fan of Babar Azam as he recently took a dig at his leadership skills and batting style. Karachi won all the games in the last five meetings between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.
Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zamli LIVE Updates: Kings in need of momentum
With just 2 wins from 6 games, Kings find themselves in a spot of bother in the points table but they can still make it to the playoffs with back to back wins. That is why this game vs Peshawar is of utmost importance to Kings from Karachi.
PSL LIVE Karachi vs Peshawar: Squads
Karachi Kings Squad: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed, Mohammad Umar, Muhammad Akhlaq, Qasim Akram, Haider Ali, Andrew Tye, Sharjeel Khan, Mir Hamza, James Fuller, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir
Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Mohammad Haris(w), Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Saad Masood, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Danish Aziz, Haseebullah Khan, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dasun Shanaka, Usman Qadir
LIVE PSL 2023 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings score and updates
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PSL 2023 match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. Babar Azam will lead his new team against his former side and some interesting duels await in tonight's clash.
