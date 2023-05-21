LIVE Updates | RCB vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Weather Report From Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: RCB Need Win to seal playoffs spot.
In the culmination of a 52-day journey spanning 69 games, the final four hours will decide the fourth playoff team. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) returns home to Chinnaswamy, seeking victory against the Gujarat Titans to secure their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. RCB's batting strength lies in Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell, who have been consistent run-scorers.
RCB has won two consecutive matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, boosting their confidence. However, their dependency on the "Big Three" is crucial. RCB has a 3-3 record at home this season, making it an uncertain ground. In contrast, the Titans have already secured their playoff spot, following the footsteps of the Mumbai Indians. The final league match promises an intense battle as RCB fights for the playoffs, while the Titans play with a sense of accomplishment.
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023 Weather Report
Bengaluru is likely to experience rainfall on Sunday, accompanied by temperatures ranging from 23 to 32 degrees Celsius.
RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023 Pitch Report
Expect an exhilarating showdown at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where bowlers dread the challenge. The pitch favors the batsmen, making it a nightmare for bowlers. With high-scoring matches anticipated, batters will relish showcasing their skills while bowlers face an uphill battle. Historically, the average first-innings score at this venue ranges from 190 to 210, highlighting the batting-friendly nature of the pitch.