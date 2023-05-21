topStoriesenglish2610967
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

LIVE Updates | RCB vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Weather Report From Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: RCB Need Win to seal playoffs spot. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 07:48 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | RCB vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Weather Report From Bangalore
LIVE Blog

In the culmination of a 52-day journey spanning 69 games, the final four hours will decide the fourth playoff team. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) returns home to Chinnaswamy, seeking victory against the Gujarat Titans to secure their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. RCB's batting strength lies in Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell, who have been consistent run-scorers.

RCB has won two consecutive matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, boosting their confidence. However, their dependency on the "Big Three" is crucial. RCB has a 3-3 record at home this season, making it an uncertain ground. In contrast, the Titans have already secured their playoff spot, following the footsteps of the Mumbai Indians. The final league match promises an intense battle as RCB fights for the playoffs, while the Titans play with a sense of accomplishment.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match HERE.

21 May 2023
07:45 AM

RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023 Weather Report

Bengaluru is likely to experience rainfall on Sunday, accompanied by temperatures ranging from 23 to 32 degrees Celsius.

07:07 AM

RCB vs GT Live IPL 2023 Pitch Report

Expect an exhilarating showdown at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where bowlers dread the challenge. The pitch favors the batsmen, making it a nightmare for bowlers. With high-scoring matches anticipated, batters will relish showcasing their skills while bowlers face an uphill battle. Historically, the average first-innings score at this venue ranges from 190 to 210, highlighting the batting-friendly nature of the pitch.

06:57 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of RCB vs GT in IPL 2023. For over-by-over updates from the game stay tuned!

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818