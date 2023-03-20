MI-W: 62-1 (7) | RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Yastika Bhatia Departs, RCB Search For Wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will look to bounce back from successive losses.
Trending Photos
Royal Challengers Bangalore was at the bottom of the standings with no wins a week ago. Mumbai Indians, in contrast, had a perfect five and was leading the table. Mumbai had locked up a top-three finish, while Royal Challengers' chances were tenuous. The previous time these teams faced each other, Mumbai had brutally defeated Royal Challengers earlier in the tournament. Since then, Royal Challengers have made a spectacular comeback. Following a victory over UP Warriorz, they proceeded to destroy Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in a high-scoring match. Mumbai, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the competition at the hands of Warriorz.
But, as a result of Warriorz's victory over Giants on Monday, Royal Challengers have been eliminated from the race. Mumbai will need to show up for this match in less than 24 hours, therefore Royal Challengers will want to take advantage of this opportunity to end the campaign on a good note. Mumbai, on the other hand, will prefer to cling onto the top rank since that would guarantee them a spot in the final. Mumbai might not take first place if Delhi Capitals defeat them on Monday and win their last league match against Warriorz.
Check Live Scores and Updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match here.
LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023 score: Yastika Bhatia on fire
Yastika Bhatia on fire at the moment, she is batting on 28 off 24 balls. Mumbai Indians now need 73 runs off 85 balls. Royal Challengers Bangalore searching for a wicket desperately.
MIW: 53/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023 score: MI on top
Mumbai Indians on top at the moment a with Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews in the middle. Megan Schutt and Sophie Devine continue the attack Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB in need of a miracle at the moment.
MIW: 25/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 score and updates: MI begin chase
Mumbai Indians begin chase with Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia. Royal Challengers Bangalore attack the stumps Sophie Devine and Megan Schdutt searching for a wicket.
MIW: 10/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs MI-W score: RCB finish at 125
Royal Challengers Bangalore finish at runs after 20 overs. Mandhana 24 (25), Ellyse Perry 29 (38) and Richa Ghosh 29 (13) were the run getters for RCB. Brilliant bowling from the Mumbai Indians to restrict their opposition to a less-challenging total.
RCBW: 125/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs MI-W score: Out
Shreyanka Patil 4 (3) bowled by Nat Sciver-Brunt. Another wicket falls down for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, they are 6 down now. Mumbai Indians display some brilliant bowling performance.
RCBW: 100/6 (17 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs MI-W score: Another one
Heather Knight 12 (13) caught by Wong bowled by Amelia Kerr. Mumbai Indians get another wicket as Knight departs. Smart bowling from Kerr, right in the slot, Heather tries to score a big one but knicks it onto her stumps.
RCBW: 62/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Perry takes
Elyssa Perry and Heather Knight in the middle for Royal Challengers Bangalore women at the moment. Mumbai keep the pressure up as they are not letting them score boundaries and sixes. RCB need to push the runrate now.
RCBW: 56/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Gone
Smriti Mandhana 24 (25) caught behind by Yastika Bhatia bowled by Amelia Kerr. Again, Mandhana departs, another failure for her in the WPL 2023. Mumbai Indians get the wicket they were looking for.
RCBW: 37/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 score and updates: RCB bounce back
Smriti Mandhana and Elyssa Perry steady the ship for RCB after losing the dangerous Sophie Devine early in the first over. Mumbai Indians desperate for another to put the pressure on the opposition.
RCBW: 16/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Action begins
Here we go! Smriti Mandhana and open the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket team. Right-arm fast bowler Sciver-Brunt attacks the stumps for the Mumbai Indians. Devine 0 (2) is runout by Kazi/Yastika on the third ball as MI-W get the danger batter.
RCB-W: 1/1 (1 Over)
LIVE WPL 2023 MI-W vs RCB-W score: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs MI-W score and updates: Toss report
Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Playing elevens coming out shortly.
LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023
It is a matter of pride for Smriti Mandhana's RCB to win this contest and make a statement after suffering from a terrific season in the starting five games of the WPL 2023. For Mumbai Indians it is a time where they need to bounce back and aim towards winning the title after suffering from back-to-back losses.
LIVE RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Standings
Mumbai Indians are second in the league standing after losing two games in their previous two fixtures with 10 points out of the 7 games they have played so far. RCB on the other hand have 4 points from their 7 games and they are sitting fourth in the league table.
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs MI-W score and updates: Dream11 prediction
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia
Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc)
All-rounder: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthew, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt
Bowlers: Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque
LIVE MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Toss at 3
Captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will come out for toss at 3:00 PM (IST) at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium. Mumbai recently registered their first loss of the season whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore got their first and second win of the season recently.
RCB-W vs MI-W: All-round Issy Wong shines
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Issy Wong showcased her batting skills in the match against UP Warriorz with a 19-ball 32 to resurrect Mumbai's innings. She has bowled superbly in the three games Mumbai have played at the DY Patil Sports Academy so far, making the most of the early swing on offer and finishing with figures of 1 for 7, 3 for 10 and 1 for 24 respectively.
Not our day today. We shift our focus on tomorrow's match.#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #WPL2023 #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/uvtLAbHrK8
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 20, 2023
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Check Live Streaming Details
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women will take on Mumbai Indians Women in their final game of the WPL 2023 today.
Check RCB-W vs MI-W Live WPL 2023 match Streaming details HERE.
RCB-W vs MI-W: Smriti Mandhana's side eye consolation win
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, who started the WPL 2023 with five sucessive losses, have bounced back with a couple of wins. However, that is now not enough to lift them into the playoffs. They will eye a consolation win over Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in their last WPL 2023 match.
RCB Women vs MI Women: Mumbai Indians eye win to regain top spot
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses in WPL 2023 and try to finish the league stages in top spot when they take on Smriti Mandhana's RCB. The Royal Challengers Bangalore have already been eliminated from Playoffs race after UP Warriorz win on Monday.
More Stories