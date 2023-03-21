Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No 19 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Mumbai Indians Women team have been bruised after two successive losses in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 and removed from their top spot after their nine-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals Women on Monday night. Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI need to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their last league match of the WPL 2023 on Tuesday (March 21) if they hope to seal berth in Sunday (March 26) night’s final.

A win for MI might not be enough to reach the finals, although they are assured of a Playoffs berth. Delhi Capitals Women play in the final game of the league against UP Warriorz and a big win for them will be enough to finish on top. Smriti Mandhana’s RCB, on the other hand, are only playing for pride in this match after five successive losses to start the season.

UP Warriorz win over Gujarat Giants on Monday means that RCB Women team have no chance of reaching the Playoffs. However, RCB-W will look to sign off from WPL 2023 with a win, which will complete a hat-trick of victories for the side.

Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19:

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19 start?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19 will start on March 21, Tuesday.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19 will be hosted in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19 begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19 will begin at 330 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 19 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque