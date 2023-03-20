LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur

Royal Challengers Bangalore was at the bottom of the standings with no wins a week ago. Mumbai Indians, in contrast, had a perfect five and was leading the table. Mumbai had locked up a top-three finish, while Royal Challengers' chances were tenuous. The previous time these teams faced each other, Mumbai had brutally defeated Royal Challengers earlier in the tournament. Since then, Royal Challengers have made a spectacular comeback. Following a victory over UP Warriorz, they proceeded to destroy Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in a high-scoring match. Mumbai, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the competition at the hands of Warriorz.

But, as a result of Warriorz's victory over Giants on Monday, Royal Challengers have been eliminated from the race. Mumbai will need to show up for this match in less than 24 hours, therefore Royal Challengers will want to take advantage of this opportunity to end the campaign on a good note. Mumbai, on the other hand, will prefer to cling onto the top rank since that would guarantee them a spot in the final. Mumbai might not take first place if Delhi Capitals defeat them on Monday and win their last league match against Warriorz.