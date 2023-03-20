topStoriesenglish2586014
NewsCricket
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE-W VS MUMBAI INDIANS-W LIVE SCORE

LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 11:25 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur

Royal Challengers Bangalore was at the bottom of the standings with no wins a week ago. Mumbai Indians, in contrast, had a perfect five and was leading the table. Mumbai had locked up a top-three finish, while Royal Challengers' chances were tenuous. The previous time these teams faced each other, Mumbai had brutally defeated Royal Challengers earlier in the tournament. Since then, Royal Challengers have made a spectacular comeback. Following a victory over UP Warriorz, they proceeded to destroy Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in a high-scoring match. Mumbai, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the competition at the hands of Warriorz.

But, as a result of Warriorz's victory over Giants on Monday, Royal Challengers have been eliminated from the race. Mumbai will need to show up for this match in less than 24 hours, therefore Royal Challengers will want to take advantage of this opportunity to end the campaign on a good note. Mumbai, on the other hand, will prefer to cling onto the top rank since that would guarantee them a spot in the final. Mumbai might not take first place if Delhi Capitals defeat them on Monday and win their last league match against Warriorz.

Live Tv

royal challengers bangalore-w vs mumbai indians-w live scoreroyal challengers bangalore women vs mumbai indians women today match 2023rcb-w vs mi-w today match predictionroyal challengers bangalore-w vs mumbai indians-w playing 11royal challengers bangalore-w vs mumbai indians-w team squadroyal challengers bangalore women vs mumbai indians women dream 11 teamroyal challengers bangalore-w vs mumbai indians-w live scorecardroyal challengers bangalore women vs mumbai indians women team squadroyal challengers bangalore womens jerseyMumbai Indians jerseyWomen's Premier League 2023rcb-w vs mi-w wpl 2023 todayrcb-w vs mi-w live scorecarddy patil stadium mumbai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle