trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2724415
NewsCricket
RCB-W VS UPW-W LIVE SCORE

RCB-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check Probable Playing XIs

RCB-W vs UPW-W, Women’s Premier League 2024 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Defending champions Mumbai Indians start the season with win in opening clash. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 10:41 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Live Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women: In the second season of the Women’s Premier League, Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore aim for redemption after a disappointing 2023 campaign. Despite a star-studded lineup featuring Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, and Renuka Singh, RCB finished second last in the tournament. Mandhana's personal performance was lackluster, managing only 149 runs from eight matches at a modest average of 18 and a strike-rate of 119. Facing UP Warriorz in their opener at Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB seeks a strong start. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz, bolstered by players like Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, and the addition of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, aim for a top-two finish this season. However, competing at Bengaluru's home ground presents its challenges, suggesting an intense match awaits.

Follow live updates and cricket scores of Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women in Women's Premier League 2024. 

24 February 2024
10:40 AM

RCB vs UPW LIVE: Predicted Lineups

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Shreyanka Patil, Kate Cross, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh

UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani

10:26 AM

RCB vs UPW LIVE: Chamari Athapaththu: UP Warriorz's New Powerhouse

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu replaces Lauren Bell in UP Warriorz's lineup, offering a formidable presence with her aggressive batting style and vast T20 experience, including being the only Lankan woman with a T20I century.

10:06 AM

RCB vs UPW LIVE: Knight's Absence and De Klerk's Inclusion

England skipper Heather Knight's withdrawal from RCB's squad due to injury makes way for South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, adding depth to the team's composition and bringing international experience.

09:57 AM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the WPL 2024 game between RCB and UPW. For over-by-over updates from the game stay tuned with Zee News.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?