RCB-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Check Probable Playing XIs

Live Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women: In the second season of the Women’s Premier League, Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore aim for redemption after a disappointing 2023 campaign. Despite a star-studded lineup featuring Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, and Renuka Singh, RCB finished second last in the tournament. Mandhana's personal performance was lackluster, managing only 149 runs from eight matches at a modest average of 18 and a strike-rate of 119. Facing UP Warriorz in their opener at Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB seeks a strong start. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz, bolstered by players like Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, and the addition of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, aim for a top-two finish this season. However, competing at Bengaluru's home ground presents its challenges, suggesting an intense match awaits.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Predicted Lineups
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Shreyanka Patil, Kate Cross, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh
UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Chamari Athapaththu: UP Warriorz's New Powerhouse
Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu replaces Lauren Bell in UP Warriorz's lineup, offering a formidable presence with her aggressive batting style and vast T20 experience, including being the only Lankan woman with a T20I century.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Knight's Absence and De Klerk's Inclusion
England skipper Heather Knight's withdrawal from RCB's squad due to injury makes way for South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, adding depth to the team's composition and bringing international experience.