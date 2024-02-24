RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 2nd T20 Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Vs UP Warriorz Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket team will lock horns with UP Warriorz in match no.2 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. In the 2023 season, RCB endured a forgettable campaign, finishing second from the bottom in the five-team tournament. Despite boasting a lineup adorned with stars like Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, and Renuka Singh, the team struggled to find its rhythm. Mandhana, in particular, had a disappointing season, tallying just 149 runs from eight matches. Her average of 18 and a strike-rate of 119 fell short of expectations, adding to RCB's woes.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch? Read below:

When will Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 match be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 will be played on February 23 (Friday).

Where will Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 be played?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

18 questions with Smriti Mandhana



A sneak peek into the personal side of Smriti, on Bold Diaries. #PlayBold #SheIsBold #WPL2024 @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/cBgclc2wKb Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 21, 2024

At what time will Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 match start?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 will start at 7.30 PM IST.

How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 match live streaming in India?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 live telecast in India?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) vs UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) T20 will be on Sports 18 Network in India.