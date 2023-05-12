LIVE Updates | SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Aiden Markram vs Krunal Pandya
On May 13, the 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. With only a few matches left, SRH needs to secure a win to keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive.
In their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals, SRH managed to pull off an impressive victory. Meanwhile, LSG will be missing KL Rahul, a crucial player for the rest of the season. They come into this game after losing two of their last three matches and will be hoping to improve their chances of securing a place in the top four with a win against SRH.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma