DC: 114-3 (14) | UP-W vs DC-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Alice Capsey Puts Delhi Capitals In Drivers' Seat

Delhi Capitals Women team have come from behind to zoom to the top of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 overtaking Mumbai Indians Women team. Meg Lanning-led side thrashed Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI in the last match on Monday (March 20) by 9 wickets and 54 balls to spare to become the new No. 1 on the points table.

If DC Women manage to finish at the No. 1 position they will directly qualify for Sunday (March 26) night’s WPL 2023 final. The second and third placed team will face off in an Eliminator match on Friday (March 24). DC’s opponents – UP Warriorz – have also posted back-to-back wins over Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants to reach the Playoffs.

Alyssa Healy’s team will play in the Eliminator but will await the result of the last two league matches on Tuesday to determine their opponents. It is all to play for DC tonight as another win for Mumbai Indians in the afternoon will take them back to the top of the points table.

