DC: 114-3 (14) | UP-W vs DC-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Alice Capsey Puts Delhi Capitals In Drivers' Seat
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: DC eyes direct berth into Sunday’s final by finishing at top.
Delhi Capitals Women team have come from behind to zoom to the top of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 overtaking Mumbai Indians Women team. Meg Lanning-led side thrashed Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI in the last match on Monday (March 20) by 9 wickets and 54 balls to spare to become the new No. 1 on the points table.
If DC Women manage to finish at the No. 1 position they will directly qualify for Sunday (March 26) night’s WPL 2023 final. The second and third placed team will face off in an Eliminator match on Friday (March 24). DC’s opponents – UP Warriorz – have also posted back-to-back wins over Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants to reach the Playoffs.
Alyssa Healy’s team will play in the Eliminator but will await the result of the last two league matches on Tuesday to determine their opponents. It is all to play for DC tonight as another win for Mumbai Indians in the afternoon will take them back to the top of the points table.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match here.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women
Alice capsey is bliss to watch ___
Common delhi the chase is on _#Delhi #delhicapitals #DCvsUPW #WPL2023 #WPL #wplonjiocinema #WPLT20 pic.twitter.com/LQZ1B1unt6
— DEVANSH ARORA (@areydevanshh) March 21, 2023
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Lanning Departs
Lanning departs! Ismail strikes again as Simran Shaikh takes a brilliant catch at deep midwicket. Ismail bowled a short ball, targeting the body of Lanning who tried to pull it but failed to connect well. The ball went straight into the hands of the fielder who completed the catch comfortably. Ismail is putting pressure on the DC team and has now claimed her third wicket. Lanning played a good knock, scoring 39 runs off 23 deliveries, including five boundaries and two maximums. Her dismissal is a big blow to the DC team. Lanning is caught by Simran Shaikh off the bowling of Ismail.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Ismail provides breakthrough
Ismail strikes! Rodrigues is dismissed LBW, a wicket that comes against the flow of the game. The delivery had some nip in it and Rodrigues failed to connect with the ball, getting hit on the pads low down. Lanning, the non-striker, advised against taking a review but there might have been some doubt if they had opted for it. However, Rodrigues has to depart. Ismail's sheer pace proved too much for the batter. It was a fantastic delivery from Ismail, and she deserves credit for it. So, Rodrigues is out LBW to Ismail for just three runs off three deliveries.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women
WPL 2023 Finals scenario:
If DC chase 140 in 19.4 overs ~ DC directly qualify for Finals _
If DC face defeat today or unable to chase target in 19.4 overs - Mumbai Indians directly qualify for Finals _#TATAWPL#RCBvMI#UPWvDC pic.twitter.com/tOryeHRUxi
— Nilesh G (@oye_nilesh) March 21, 2023
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women
Meg aur Shafali be like:
Ek tweet karneka time bhi nahi denge _#TATAWPL #UPWvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 21, 2023
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Mid-innings
UP Warriorz managed to reach a total of around 140 runs with the help of a late flourish from McGrath. However, it is believed that they are still 15-20 runs short. While Sehrawat's performance showed promise, Healy and Simran struggled to find their rhythm after her departure. The disciplined lines and length of the Delhi bowlers kept them under pressure. Healy eventually fell trying to force the issue, unable to break free. Despite losing partners regularly, McGrath took her time to settle in and build her innings. The DC bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets with their spinners getting good purchase from the surface and foxing the batters. Nevertheless, McGrath played an outstanding innings once she found her range.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Two quick wickets for DC
Kiran Navgire Out
Jonassen has claimed a wicket as Kiran Navgire is stumped by Bhatia. Jonassen cleverly went wider of the crease this time and tossed the ball up outside off. Navgire, who had stepped down the track, attempted a wild swing at the delivery, but was deceived by the turn on the ball. Bhatia, the wicketkeeper, completed a neat stumping to dismiss Navgire for just two runs off three balls.
Ecclestone Stumped
Capsey has picked up her third wicket as Ecclestone is stumped by Bhatia off a wide delivery. Capsey bowled a length ball on the middle and leg, and Ecclestone attempted to work it away by using her feet but missed. The ball spun down the leg side, and Bhatia, who has been excellent behind the stumps, collected the ball low and swiftly removed the bails. Ecclestone departed for a duck off just two deliveries.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Radha Yadav takes 2nd wicket
Simran, who had been struggling to find her rhythm, has been dismissed by Radha Yadav caught by Rodrigues. The delivery was a full ball outside off, and Shaikh tried to loft it over mid-off after stepping forward. However, her shot lacked both power and elevation, resulting in an easy catch for Rodrigues. Shaikh scored 11 runs off 23 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Healy Departs
Healy departs after being stumped by Bhatia off Capsey's bowling! Despite being dropped just two deliveries earlier, it doesn't prove to be too costly for DC as Capsey strikes. Healy tries to use her feet once again, but Capsey pushes the ball a little wider this time, preventing her from reaching the pitch of the ball. As a result, Healy fails to make contact with the ball, and Bhatia whips off the bails in a flash to send Healy packing. Healy's innings comes to an end, scoring 36 runs off 34 balls with 4 boundaries and a six. The wicket belongs to Capsey.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Slow Start By UP
The UP team has been struggling to score runs at a brisk pace. They will be banking on the fact that the elegant shot played by Healy over extra cover in the previous over will help her find her rhythm and play more freely.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Shweta Sehrawat Out
Shweta Sehrawat departs to Radha Yadav's bowling, caught by Jonassen! Radha Yadav bowls a full, looping delivery outside off from around the wicket. Shweta Sehrawat attempts to play a powerful shot straight down the ground, but mishits it towards the point region. The ball pops up in the air, allowing Jonassen to take a straightforward catch. Shweta Sehrawat's innings comes to an end, scoring 19 runs off 12 balls with 4 boundaries. The wicket goes to Radha Yadav.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women
Shweta Sehrawat _#UPWvDC | #WPL | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/YTLECjw2fi
— Krish (@archer_KC14) March 21, 2023
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Both team captains at the toss
Alyssa Healy: We are not too unhappy. We will enjoy coming here and put a good total on the board. We have got three changes tonight – Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya miss out. Yashasri makes her debut so we're looking forward to her, Shabnam Ismail also comes in.The focus of our franchise is to look forward. Grace Harris has been doing the heavy lifting for us, so she has earned a well-earned rest.
Meg Lanning: We are gonna have a bowl. It has been working well for us in the last two games. We need another good performance tonight. Any team in the competition can win on any day and we have to put a good performance tonight. If you come in a game thinking about it, it will put you off. Same team. We have been playing well, so no need to change.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Playing XIs
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Toss Report
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against UP Warriorz in the last game of the Women's Premier League 2023.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: What to expect?
Although the last league game is anticipated to be played on the adjacent strip, the pattern of high-scoring games has returned to the CCI in the two most recent contests. In the recent evening matches, there has also been some dew, but not enough for the spectators to complain.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Both Team Captains
Alyssa Healy: Box ticked, yeah, but I mean leave it to us to have one entertaining game. I don't really have words. Our batting unit just held their nerve and got the job done but full credit to the bowling as well for just hanging in there.
Meg Lanning: Just another repeat performance.
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: UPW Probable Playing XI
Probable XI: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (C & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: DC Probable Playing XI
Probable XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav/Tara Norris
LIVE UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women: Full Squad
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi
UP Warriorz Squad: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri
UP-W vs DC-W: Captain Alyssa Healy hails teammates
UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy was pleased after her side beat Gujarat Giants to make the WPL 2023 Playoffs. Here's what Healy said after the win on Monday...
Absolutely love how Captain Healy hails her teammates _#UPWarriorzUttarDega #WPL pic.twitter.com/yt8CGtHCzU
— UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 21, 2023
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals: DC Tigresses gear up for Playoffs
Delhi Capitals have booked their WPL 2023 playoffs berth and possibly also headed to the final on Sunday (March 26). Here's how the 'DC Tigresses' celebrated making the Playoffs...
_ | Many reasons to celebrate for our DC tigresses as they gear up for the #TATAWPL play-offs _#WhatAreYouCelebratingToday #CelebrationPartner #YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUniverse #jacobscreekunvined pic.twitter.com/iWzX7Moump
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 21, 2023
UP-W vs DC-W: Check Live Streaming details
Delhi Capitals Women team will have their eyes on the WPL 2023 final when they take on UP Warriorz in their final league match on Tuesday (March 21).
Check UP-W vs DC-W WPL 2023 match Live Streaming details HERE.
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals: Watch 'Gangnam' in Delhi Capitals camp
Jemimah Rodrigues and teammates broke out into the popular 'Gangnam' style dance in the Delhi Capitals dug-out during their massive nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Monday (March 20) night. Watch it here...
M.O.O.D in the @DelhiCapitals camp right now_
Follow the match __ https://t.co/Gcv5Cq5nOi#TATAWPL | #MIvDC | @JemiRodrigues pic.twitter.com/AkgCJKAI6Y
— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 20, 2023
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning grabs Orange Cap
Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has taken over the Orange Cap for the highest run-scorer for the WPL 2023 season, going past RCB's Sophie Devine. Lanning now has 271 runs in 7 matches at an average of 54.2.
Orange is the new B_l_a_c_k_ ____ ___ ___ _#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/MrWWQG0QSy
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 20, 2023
UP-W vs DC-W: Delhi Capitals eye final berth
Delhi Capitals have overtaken Mumbai Indians Women team after their nine-wicket win on Monday night. A win over UP Warriorz with a big margin would ensure that Delhi Capitals Women team finish at No. 1 and directly enter March 26 WPL 2023 final.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of final WPL 2023 league stage match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women team.
