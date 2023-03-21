UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No 20 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch UP-W vs DC-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals have come out of nowhere to zoom to the top of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 points table just before the playoffs stage can get underway. A win over Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz in Match No. 20 of the WPL 2023 will ensure that DC Women team will march into the final of the T20 League on Sunday (March 26).

DC Women team stunned Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians Women in their last match by nine wickets to leap frog over them to numero uno position on the points table on Monday night. The Warriorz also booked their playoffs berth with a win over Gujarat Giants on Monday.

There is more at stake for Delhi Capitals in this match as they would not like to play an extra Eliminator match against the same opponents. If MI win their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and DC lose, then MI will enter the final.

Lanning, who is the current Orange Cap holder in WPL 2023, will look to sign off from the league stages with a win against her Australian teammate Alyssa Healy.

Here’s everything you need to know about UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20:

When will the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20 start?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20 will start on March 21, Tuesday.

Where will the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20 be played?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20 will be hosted in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20 begin?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match No. 20 Predicted 11

UP Warriorz Women: Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophia Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey