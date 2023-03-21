topStoriesenglish2586034
NewsCricket
WOMEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE

LIVE Updates | UP-W vs DC-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Meg Lanning Takes Over Orange Cap

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Women’s Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: DC eyes direct berth into Sunday’s final by finishing at top.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 08:37 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | UP-W vs DC-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Meg Lanning Takes Over Orange Cap
LIVE Blog

Delhi Capitals Women team have come from behind to zoom to the top of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 overtaking Mumbai Indians Women team. Meg Lanning-led side thrashed Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI in the last match on Monday (March 20) by 9 wickets and 54 balls to spare to become the new No. 1 on the points table.

If DC Women manage to finish at the No. 1 position they will directly qualify for Sunday (March 26) night’s WPL 2023 final. The second and third placed team will face off in an Eliminator match on Friday (March 24). DC’s opponents – UP Warriorz – have also posted back-to-back wins over Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants to reach the Playoffs.

Alyssa Healy’s team will play in the Eliminator but will await the result of the last two league matches on Tuesday to determine their opponents. It is all to play for DC tonight as another win for Mumbai Indians in the afternoon will take them back to the top of the points table.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2023 match here. 

21 March 2023
08:34 AM

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning grabs Orange Cap

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has taken over the Orange Cap for the highest run-scorer for the WPL 2023 season, going past RCB's Sophie Devine. Lanning now has 271 runs in 7 matches at an average of 54.2.

07:00 AM

UP-W vs DC-W: Delhi Capitals eye final berth

Delhi Capitals have overtaken Mumbai Indians Women team after their nine-wicket win on Monday night. A win over UP Warriorz with a big margin would ensure that Delhi Capitals Women team finish at No. 1 and directly enter March 26 WPL 2023 final.

06:59 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of final WPL 2023 league stage match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women team.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?