LIVE Updates | UP-W vs DC-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Meg Lanning Takes Over Orange Cap
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard:
Delhi Capitals Women team have come from behind to zoom to the top of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 overtaking Mumbai Indians Women team. Meg Lanning-led side thrashed Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI in the last match on Monday (March 20) by 9 wickets and 54 balls to spare to become the new No. 1 on the points table.
If DC Women manage to finish at the No. 1 position they will directly qualify for Sunday (March 26) night’s WPL 2023 final. The second and third placed team will face off in an Eliminator match on Friday (March 24). DC’s opponents – UP Warriorz – have also posted back-to-back wins over Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants to reach the Playoffs.
Alyssa Healy’s team will play in the Eliminator but will await the result of the last two league matches on Tuesday to determine their opponents. It is all to play for DC tonight as another win for Mumbai Indians in the afternoon will take them back to the top of the points table.

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning grabs Orange Cap
Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has taken over the Orange Cap for the highest run-scorer for the WPL 2023 season, going past RCB's Sophie Devine. Lanning now has 271 runs in 7 matches at an average of 54.2.
Orange is the new B_l_a_c_k_ ____ ___ ___ _#YehHaiNayiDilli #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/MrWWQG0QSy
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 20, 2023
UP-W vs DC-W: Delhi Capitals eye final berth
Delhi Capitals have overtaken Mumbai Indians Women team after their nine-wicket win on Monday night. A win over UP Warriorz with a big margin would ensure that Delhi Capitals Women team finish at No. 1 and directly enter March 26 WPL 2023 final.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of final WPL 2023 league stage match between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals Women team.
