LIVE Updates | UP-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Pressure On Giants After Crusing Loss Vs MI

After a big loss in their opening match of Women's Premier League (WPL 2023), Gujarat Giants will be aiming to bounce back with a victory over UP Warriorz. GUJ-W lost the first match by a margin of 143 runs, getting bowled out for just 64 in their first game. Injury to captain Beth Mooney is also a big concern for them as they begin soul searching right from the first match. They will be up against a strong outfit like Warriorz who are led by Alyssa Healy. The Aussie wicketkeeper and batter is known for her attacking game and it won't be a surprise if the same attacking nature reflected in the way Warriorz go about in WPL 2023.

If Mooney is not for Giants, vice-captain Sneh Rana is going to lead the team out in their second match of the season. Giants are already facing major squad issues with Deandra Dottin getting ruled out due to a possible injury. However, she later posted an Instagram story, indirectly stating that there were no concerns.