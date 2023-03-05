topStoriesenglish2580012
LIVE Updates | UP-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Pressure On Giants After Crusing Loss Vs MI

UP Warriorz-W vs Gujarat Giants-W, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Alyssa Healy eyes good start for UP Warriorz as GUJ-W aim to recover from humiliating defeat in opening contest

 

After a big loss in their opening match of Women's Premier League (WPL 2023), Gujarat Giants will be aiming to bounce back with a victory over UP Warriorz. GUJ-W lost the first match by a margin of 143 runs, getting bowled out for just 64 in their first game. Injury to captain Beth Mooney is also a big concern for them as they begin soul searching right from the first match. They will be up against a strong outfit like Warriorz who are led by Alyssa Healy. The Aussie wicketkeeper and batter is known for her attacking game and it won't be a surprise if the same attacking nature reflected in the way Warriorz go about in WPL 2023. 

If Mooney is not for Giants, vice-captain Sneh Rana is going to lead the team out in their second match of the season. Giants are already facing major squad issues with Deandra Dottin getting ruled out due to a possible injury. However, she later posted an Instagram story, indirectly stating that there were no concerns.

05 March 2023
07:12 AM

UP-W vs GUJ-W LIVE Updates: Important game for Giants

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 3 of WPL 2023 which will be played between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. This will be the second match of the day. The first one will be between RCB and DC women. Big game for Giants who were thrashed by 143 runs on Saturday in hands of MI. Stay tuned for all latest developments from this match.

 

