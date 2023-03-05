UP-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s UP-W vs GUJ-W Women's Premier League in DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 5

UP Warriorz are set to take on Gujarat Giants in their first match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Sunday (March 50 at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. Giants have already played their first contest against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians on Saturday (March 4). All eyes will be on all-rounder Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol and S Meghana from the Giants lineup. Rana has 24 wickets in 25 T20Is for India but she bats at number 8 for her country. It will be interesting to see what number does she come out to bat at tomorrow.

Meghana who bats top of the order has an average of 18.42 for India so far. Giants have been hit by a major injury as West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has been ruled out of the tournament just days before the season began. Australian all-rounder Kim Garth was named as her replacement for the season. (WPL Opening Ceremony 2023: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon Sizzle In Mumbai Before Opener - Watch)

Match Details

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, match 3 WPL

Date & Time: March 5, 7:30 PM

Venue: DY Patil Stadium

Live Streaming: JioCinema

GUJ-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Alyssa Healy

Vice-captain – Gardner

Wicketkeeper – Beth Mooney

Batters – Deol, Dunkley, Harris

All-rounders – Deepti, Gardner

Bowlers – Ismail, Rana, Ecclestone, Gayakwad

UP-W vs GUJ-W - Probable Playing XI

UPW: Kiran Navgire, Alyssa Healy, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail

GGW: Meghana, Dottin, Beth Mooney, Dunkley, Gardner, Harleen Doel, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Knawar, Monica Patel