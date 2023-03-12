LIVE Updates | UP-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Alyssa Healy VS Harmanpreet Kaur

UP Warriorz, led by captain Alyssa Healy's magnificent knock, have earned a morale-boosting victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League (WPL). With their spirits high, they aim to continue their winning streak in the next match against unbeaten Mumbai Indians Women. The upcoming clash, taking place at the iconic Brabourne Stadium, is expected to be a challenging one for the UP Warriorz. Currently placed third in the league with four points from three matches, they are eager to secure their second successive win against Mumbai Indians Women. Their WPL campaign began with a spectacular victory against Gujarat Giants, with Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire leading the charge. Although they lost their second match against Delhi Capitals, Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 90 runs was a display of her class and determination.

In their most recent match, UP Warriorz effortlessly defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Sophie Ecclestone's effective bowling helped to restrict Bangalore to a competitive total of 138, captain Alyssa Healy's explosive performance during her sublime knock of 96 runs off 47 balls paved the way for their comfortable victory. Overall, the UP Warriorz have shown that they are a formidable team and are capable of taking on the best in the league. Their upcoming match against Mumbai Indians Women will undoubtedly be a thrilling encounter, and fans will be eagerly watching to see if the Warriorz can maintain their momentum and secure another victory.