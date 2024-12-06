Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2828428https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/live-updates/live-ind-vs-aus-bgt-2024-2nd-test-live-cricket-score-and-updates-all-eyes-on-rohit-sharma-2828428.html
NewsCricket
IND VS AUS

LIVE | IND Vs AUS, BGT 2024 2nd Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Rohit Sharma

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 2nd Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The IND vs AUS 2nd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match will be played in Adelaide.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 08:59 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 2nd Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Rohit-Sharma-led India are taking on Pat Cummins' Australia in the second Test, a pink ball affair, in Adelaide Oval. India are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 after thrashing Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth.  

 

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 2nd Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal - Evidence of Pakistani Conspiracy Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh Hindu Attacks: Pakistani Army’s Role Revealed
DNA Video
DNA: 13 Years Later, Will the Bofors Case Reopen?
DNA Video
DNA: Suspense Over Maharashtra CM Continues
DNA Video
DNA: AI App Predicts Death Date: How Does It Work?
DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
NEWS ON ONE CLICK