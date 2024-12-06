LIVE | IND Vs AUS, BGT 2024 2nd Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Rohit Sharma

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 2nd Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Rohit-Sharma-led India are taking on Pat Cummins' Australia in the second Test, a pink ball affair, in Adelaide Oval. India are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 after thrashing Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth.

India vs Australia, BGT 2024 2nd Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates