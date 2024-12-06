LIVE | IND Vs AUS, BGT 2024 2nd Test Live Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Rohit Sharma
India vs Australia, BGT 2024 2nd Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The IND vs AUS 2nd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match will be played in Adelaide.
Trending Photos
India vs Australia, BGT 2024 2nd Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: The Rohit-Sharma-led India are taking on Pat Cummins' Australia in the second Test, a pink ball affair, in Adelaide Oval. India are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 after thrashing Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth.
India vs Australia, BGT 2024 2nd Test Match Live Cricket Score and Updates
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement