LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India bowled out for 345 in first innings

Debutant Shreyas Iyer was guts, aggression and flair rolled into one during an unbeaten knock of 75, which was nothing short of a baptism by fire, as India ended on 258/4 on the first day of the opening Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday (November 25). Iyer will now look to complete a century on debut much like his Mumbai teammate Prithvi Shaw as he resumes on overnight score of 75.

On a pitch that had variable bounce and didn’t offer enough pace off it, Iyer put his best foot forward while facing 136 balls, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes on his very first day in office in the longest format. Coming in at 106/3 at the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara’s (26 off 88 balls) wicket, the debutant, in another half an hour, found his skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s (33 off 65 balls) promising knock come to a halt as Kyle Jamieson (15.2-6-47-3) and Tim Southee (16.4-3-43-1) rocked the middle-order in inspiring post-lunch spells.

But at 144 for 4, Iyer took charge with senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (50 batting, 100 balls) for company as they resurrected the innings, at the same time batting with a lot of intent to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Jadeja scored his 17th Test fifty and did his trademark sword celebrations much to the delight of the crowd.