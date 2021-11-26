हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India bowled out for 345 in first innings

Check Live updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 which is taking place in Kanpur on November 26.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, November 26, 2021 - 12:33
India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates after completing a 100 on Test debut against New Zealand in Kanpur. (Source: Twitter)

Debutant Shreyas Iyer was guts, aggression and flair rolled into one during an unbeaten knock of 75, which was nothing short of a baptism by fire, as India ended on 258/4 on the first day of the opening Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday (November 25). Iyer will now look to complete a century on debut much like his Mumbai teammate Prithvi Shaw as he resumes on overnight score of 75.

On a pitch that had variable bounce and didn’t offer enough pace off it, Iyer put his best foot forward while facing 136 balls, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes on his very first day in office in the longest format. Coming in at 106/3 at the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara’s (26 off 88 balls) wicket, the debutant, in another half an hour, found his skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s (33 off 65 balls) promising knock come to a halt as Kyle Jamieson (15.2-6-47-3) and Tim Southee (16.4-3-43-1) rocked the middle-order in inspiring post-lunch spells.

But at 144 for 4, Iyer took charge with senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (50 batting, 100 balls) for company as they resurrected the innings, at the same time batting with a lot of intent to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Jadeja scored his 17th Test fifty and did his trademark sword celebrations much to the delight of the crowd.

26 November 2021, 12:25 PM

India all out for 345

Team India lost two quick wickets (Ashwin and Ishant) after lunch as they were bowled out for 345 runs on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand. For India, Shreyas Iyer was outstanding as he smashed a century on his Test debut, while Tim Southee shone for New Zealand having bagged five wickets.

26 November 2021, 11:23 AM

Ashwin leads Indian fightback

Ravichandran Ashwin carried on his merry ways, guiding Kyle Jamieson through the slip cordon to move to 38. India reach 339/8 in 109 overs at lunch on Day 2. 

26 November 2021, 10:49 AM

Kyle Jamieson replaces Tim Southee after marathon spell

Kyle Jamieson replaced Tim Southee after a marathon spell on Day 2, concedes 1 run off the 107th over as India reach 330/8 with Ravinchandran Ashwin batting on 32.

26 November 2021, 10:36 AM

Tim Southee gets FIVE!

Tim Southee completes his 13th five-wicket haul, Axar Patel edges to keeper Tom Blundell for 3. India are 313/8 in 99 overs.

26 November 2021, 10:14 AM

Shreyas Iyer falls for 105

Tim Southee now has four wickets, centurion Shreyas Iyer departs for 105. Iyer chips a drive straight to covers. India are 305/7 in 97th over.

26 November 2021, 10:09 AM

Tim Southee sends back Wriddhiman Saha

Tim Southee draws edge off Wriddhiman Saha, who walks back after scoring just 1. India are 288/6 in 93rd over.

26 November 2021, 09:59 AM

Shreyas Iyer get 100 on DEBUT!

Shreyas Iyer becomes 16th Indian batter to get a century on Test debut. Iyer reaches the century off 157 balls with a dab to covers for two. India reach 284/5 in 92nd over.

26 November 2021, 09:51 AM

Shreyas Iyer just 3 short of century on debut

Shreyas Iyer hammers two more fours off Kyle Jamieson followed by a single to move to 97. India are 281/5 in 90 overs.

26 November 2021, 09:45 AM

Shreyas Iyer gets 3rd four off Kyle Jamieson

Shreyas Iyer is now just 12 short of a Test century on debut, as he guided Kyle Jamieson past point for his third boundary of the day to move to 88. India are 272/5 in 88 overs.

26 November 2021, 09:40 AM

Tim Southee dismisses Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja fails to add to his overnight score, drags Tim Southee back on to his stumps to be dismissed for 50 to end 121 runs fifth-wicket partnership. India are 266/5 in 87 overs.

26 November 2021, 09:25 AM

Shreyas Iyer gets first boundaries of Day 2

Shreyas Iyer gets first boundary for India on Day 2, clips away Kyle Jamieson through mid-wicket and then guides through point for second four to move to 83. India reach 266/4 in 86 overs.

26 November 2021, 09:13 AM

Tim Southee warms up

There is good news for New Zealand as Tim Southee looks fit to resume bowling on Day 2. Watch Southee warm up before Day 2 here...

26 November 2021, 09:01 AM

'Pakistan Murdabad' slogans at Green Park

A Pakistani user created a storm by tweeting that there were Pakistan Murdabad chants heard at Green Park stadium in Kanpur. He wrote on Twitter: "Disappointing to see that instead of concentrating on the cricket, some fans in the stadium at Kanpur were shouting Pakistan murdabad". Read here.

26 November 2021, 08:52 AM

Shreyas Iyer's father hasn't changed WhatsApp DP in 4 years

Debutant batter Shreyas Iyer's father has not changed his WhatsApp DP in four year. Know why here.

26 November 2021, 08:50 AM

Hello and Welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur on Friday (November 26). India will resume on 258/4 with debutant Shreyas Iyer unbeaten on 75 and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on 50.

