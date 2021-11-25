हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs New Zealand

'Pakistan Murdabad' chants heard during Day 1 of first IND vs NZ Test at Kanpur; Pakistan fans show anger

India are taking on New Zealand in the first of the two-match series at Green Park in Kanpur. 

'Pakistan Murdabad' chants heard during Day 1 of first IND vs NZ Test at Kanpur; Pakistan fans show anger
(Source: Twitter)

India are taking on New Zealand in the first of the two-match series at Green Park in Kanpur. 

Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja smashed fifties on Day 1 of the Kanpur Test. Playing in his first Test. Iyer showed no sign of nerves of pressure and went on professionally about his job. 

Jadeja too was brilliant, while batting at 4, reaching his 17th Test fifty. 

India had a good day in office overall. 

However, off it, on twitter, a Pakistani user created a storm by tweeting that there were Pakistan Murdabad chants heard at Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

He wrote on his twitter: "Disappointing to see that instead of concentrating on the cricket, some fans in the stadium at Kanpur were shouting Pakistan murdabad"

Another twitter user had posted the video of the chant. In the sixth over of the India innings, the fans began to chant 'Jeeta Bhai jeetega, India jeetega' but it should changed to 'Pakistan murdabad'. 

Here's the video:

Here's how Pakistan fans reacted:

On the pitch, India find themselves in a strong position as they have reached 258/4 at the end of Day 1. Only 84 overs were bowled on first day of the Kanpur Test due to the bad light in the last hour of the day's play. 

Shreyas Iyer stood out for India. He slammed his maiden fifty and will resume his innings tomorrow at 75. Jadeja made 50 off 100 balls on day 1.  

