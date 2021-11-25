'Pakistan Murdabad' chants heard during Day 1 of first IND vs NZ Test at Kanpur; Pakistan fans show anger

India are taking on New Zealand in the first of the two-match series at Green Park in Kanpur.

Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja smashed fifties on Day 1 of the Kanpur Test. Playing in his first Test. Iyer showed no sign of nerves of pressure and went on professionally about his job.

Jadeja too was brilliant, while batting at 4, reaching his 17th Test fifty.

India had a good day in office overall.

However, off it, on twitter, a Pakistani user created a storm by tweeting that there were Pakistan Murdabad chants heard at Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

He wrote on his twitter: "Disappointing to see that instead of concentrating on the cricket, some fans in the stadium at Kanpur were shouting Pakistan murdabad"

Disappointing to see that instead of concentrating on the cricket, some fans in the stadium at Kanpur were shouting Pakistan murdabad #INDvNZ #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 25, 2021

Another twitter user had posted the video of the chant. In the sixth over of the India innings, the fans began to chant 'Jeeta Bhai jeetega, India jeetega' but it should changed to 'Pakistan murdabad'.

Here's the video:

non sanghis & bholas were mad at pakistanis for trolling nz with "security" chants. must be feeling garv __ at the crowd chanting "pakistan murdabad" in a match unrelated to pakistan lmao.pic.twitter.com/ELrCtY4id8 — mai toh thak chuka (bhaisaab's version) (@bbcriticpak) November 25, 2021

Here's how Pakistan fans reacted:

Don't worry. d Downfall of India has begun already. d narrow-mindedness,Extremism & Sectarian Politics will eventually sabotage India. Journey towards world Leadership is halted. And irony is that Indians don't acknowledge this & somehow defend this for being patriotic. — Atta Ur Rehman (@Atta_u_Rehman) November 25, 2021

What are you expecting from them?

Side effects of 24th Oct! — Mohammad Taha (@taha_tj30) November 25, 2021

Vow.... Thats great... It means WT20 defeat is still in the mind. Come on guys we won and moved forward. Re group and challenge us again _ — Riz Khan (@RizKhan06165129) November 25, 2021

Why are you giving them importance even? Their wounds of lost to Pakistan __ in T20 WC are not yet healed. — Sohail K. Dhillon (@S_Kashif_Pk) November 25, 2021

On the pitch, India find themselves in a strong position as they have reached 258/4 at the end of Day 1. Only 84 overs were bowled on first day of the Kanpur Test due to the bad light in the last hour of the day's play.

Shreyas Iyer stood out for India. He slammed his maiden fifty and will resume his innings tomorrow at 75. Jadeja made 50 off 100 balls on day 1.