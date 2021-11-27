LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score and Updates: India eye early wickets after Latham-Young's solid partnership

New Zealand opening batters Will Young and Tom Latham registered half-centuries as New Zealand dominated Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against India here at Green Park, Kanpur on Friday.

At stumps on Day 2, New Zealand's score read 129/0 with Young (75*) and Latham (50*) currently unbeaten at the crease. The visitors are currently trailing by 216 runs.

Resuming the third session of Day 2 from 72/0, the Kiwis continued their domination over the Indian bowlers and Young brought up his half-century in the 28th over while Latham reached the 50-run mark in the 55th over.

There were few hairy moments along the way, but Young and Latham made sure to completely neutralize the hosts' bowling.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand bundled India out for 345 in the first innings. The hosts ended the opening session at 339/8 with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav unbeaten on 38 and 4 respectively.

However, New Zealand bowlers didn't waste any time in wrapping up the tail as Ajaz Patel dismissed Ashwin and Ishant Sharma to bundle India out for 345 at the Green Park Stadium.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden ton before New Zealand bundled India out for 345.