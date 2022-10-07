NewsCricket
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20I Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's India lose toss, to bowl first

India Women vs Pakistan Women, T20I Match Women’s Asia Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Check all LIVE updates from Match No. 13 here.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team will look to maintain their dominance in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan Women cricket team in Match No. 13 at Sylhet International stadium on Friday (October 7). India women cricket team are currently at the head of the points table with three successive wins while Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan slipped to 2nd spot after a shocking loss in their last match against Thailand women cricket team on Thursday.

India were at their ruthless best as they brushed aside Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in July this year. In fact, India have won the last five meeting against the neighbours in the format easily. Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet are coming off stellar performances in the white-ball series against England.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who returned to the side after a wrist injury, is in imperious touch. After notching up her career-best score in the opener, she brought her second consecutive half-century of the tournament and along with all-rounder with Deepti Sharma inspired a win against UAE in the last match.

Check all the LIVE updates from India Women vs Pakistan Women here.

07 October 2022
12:36 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022: Playing 11s

 

Teams:

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

12:25 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022: Toss News!

 

Bismah Maroof has won the toss and Pakistan opt to bat first.

12:23 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup Points Table: India are on top with 3 wins in 3 games and 6 points. Pakistn are on number 2 with two wins in 3 matches after loss to Thailand Women yesterday (October 6). Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are on 3rd and 4th spot. 

Toss coming up at 12.30 pm IST. First ball to be bowled at 1 pm IST. Watch this space for that and other updates.  

 

12:08 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022

Big game coming up. If you have not chosen your fantasy XI as yet, then head over to our fantasy XI picks. There are plenty of high-class players to be picked.

Click here to read the Fantasy pics article.

12:03 PM

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2022: Thailand continue winning run

Thailand Women cricket team backed up their stunning win over Pakistan women with another impressive victory over UAE women. They are now level on 4 points from 4 matches with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Team India lead the table with six points in 3 matches.

12:03 PM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India Women vs Pakistan Women in Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet today.

