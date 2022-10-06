LIVE India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: Rain in Lucknow delays START of first game
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Shikhar Dhawan’s India face Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in first of three ODIs. Check all LIVE Updates here
Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India are getting ready to take on Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in the first game of three-match ODI series at the Ekana Atal Bihari Vajpayee cricket stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. India had earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1.
The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed by half-an-hour due to rain in Lucknow on Thursday. The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.
Preps #TeamIndia ready for the #INDvSA ODI series. pic.twitter.com/5fY3m1a8lq — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
“Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour,” the BCCI tweeted.
The match will now begin at 2pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30pm instead of 1pm. The Indian team’s optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rains on Wednesday.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: More BAD news from Lucknow
We have more BAD news from Lucknow, where it has started to rain again on Thursday afternoon. The covers have come back on at the Ekana Stadium, the venue of India vs South Africa 1st ODI. The toss has already been delayed by 30 mins to 130pm, we might be in for another delay now.
The covers are on in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/xZpoHyr9n4
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Rajat Patidar consider Virat Kohli his 'idol'
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar has got his maiden call-up into the Indian team. Hear him speak about his 'idol' Virat Kohli, tweet from Dinesh Karthik and more HERE...
The first #TeamIndia call-up, @DineshKarthik's tweet, meeting @imVkohli & @ABdeVilliers17 and much more!
Here's what @rrjjt_01 had to say before the 1st Mastercard #INDvSA ODI.
Today, 1:30 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2022
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Will Rajat Patidar make DEBUT, Sanju Samson RETURN?
Kerala and Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson is set to comeback into the ODI side. While Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar, who hit his maiden century in IPL 2022, is in line to make his international debut. Read all about the IND vs SA 1st ODI Predicted Playing 11 here.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: Rain THREAT over game
You can read all about Weather report of Lucknow ahead of the first ODI between India and South Africa here. It has been raining heavily in Lucknow since Tuesday night. India captain Shikhar Dhawan said this: “Rain is not in our control but the good thing is that the drainage system of this ground is very good. We are very hopeful the match will happen tomorrow. We have done our preparation and the boys are in good state of mind.”.
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022: GLOOMY news from Lucknow
We'll have a DELAYED start in Lucknow. Wet conditions in Lucknow mean that toss has been delayed by half-an-hour. Toss will now take place at 130pm and match won't start before 2pm.
Update
Rain delay!
After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour.
The Toss will be at 1:30 PM IST.
Play begins at 2:00 PM IST.
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of 1st ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
