LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Temba Bavuma to flip coin toss at 1 pm IST

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will look to bounce back when they take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on October 9 (Sunday) in MS Dhoni's city Ranchi. India lost the 1st ODI by a small margin of 9 runs. There were a plenty of positives in that match, with Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson hitting fifties as well as taking Men in Blue to a winning position when the chips were down. Samson smashed an unbeaten 86 in the first ODI but was not able to finish the game for his side. He had admitted that he made mistakes himself when questioned about the intent of the top order batters. Samson said that batting in the first 20 overs in both the innings of that rain-curtailed 40-over match was difficult. He said that even South Africa struggled in the first half of their batting innings.