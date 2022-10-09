IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SA 2nd ODI match in Ranchi, 130 PM IST, October 9

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Deepak Chahar’s unavailability due to a stiff back will complicate selection matters with India looking for a much improved bowling performance in a must win second ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. Never before a bilateral ODI series has looked so out of context with the T20 World Cup in Australia beginning later this month. All eyes are now on Rohit Sharma and Co who have already checked in Perth for their T20 World Cup warm-up matches. The three-match ODI series in India offers little incentive to the fringe players who have missed the flight to Australia.

But with BCCI revealing Chahar complained of a stiff back following the third T20I against South Africa ahead of the first ODI in Lucknow, it gives India plenty of soul-searching to do on Sunday. They have named allrounder Washington Sundar as his replacement for the remaining two matches of the series.

Mohammad Siraj and Avesh Khan have so far failed to impress and that might open the door for uncapped Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar. On the batting front, it will be important for Shreyas Iyer to score some runs under his belt as the top-order batter is among the reserve batters for the T20 World Cup. Iyer, who has been named vice-captain for the series, bailed India out of a top-order collapse on Thursday. Known for his weakness against short balls and slow strike rate against the pacers, Iyer played a counter-attacking knock.

But the biggest positive for India out of the second ODI was the performance of Sanju Samson, who has not been able to cement his place in the team seven years after his debut. Samson’s 63-ball 86 oozed maturity and offered a sense of calmness in the middle-order as he took calculated risks in India’s narrow loss.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Miller

Vice-Captain: Shardul Thakur

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi