'RIP my little princess', David Miller announces shocking news ahead of IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Although, many fans are thinking that the girl in Miller's post is his daughter but it is not confirmed yet. Reports suggest that the girl was Miller's fan and was battling cancer

Last Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 11:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'RIP my little princess', David Miller announces shocking news ahead of IND vs SA 2nd ODI

South Africa's cricketer David Miller shared a heart-breaking news via his social media leaving all his fans stunned on Saturday (October 8). The left-hander's close one was reportedly fighting cancer. David wrote, "RIP my little rockstar, Love you always!"

Although, many fans are thinking that the girl in Miller's post is his daughter but it is not confirmed yet. Reports suggest that the girl was Miller's fan and was battling cancer.

Miller is currently in India, where India are hosting a 3-match series vs South Africa. Proteas men defeated India by 9 runs at Lucknow and the action now moves to MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi, where the second ODI will be played.

