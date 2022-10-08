'RIP my little princess', David Miller announces shocking news ahead of IND vs SA 2nd ODI

South Africa's cricketer David Miller shared a heart-breaking news via his social media leaving all his fans stunned on Saturday (October 8). The left-hander's close one was reportedly fighting cancer. David wrote, "RIP my little rockstar, Love you always!"

Although, many fans are thinking that the girl in Miller's post is his daughter but it is not confirmed yet. Reports suggest that the girl was Miller's fan and was battling cancer.

Such a heartbreaking news. Our deepest Condolences to the Miller family. May her soul rest in peace

It's sorrowful that he couldn't be with his daughter in her last moments

Stay strong David Miller pic.twitter.com/aMyLOTDCWy — Shaun Tait (@TheWiIdThing) October 8, 2022

One of David Miller's biggest fan, Ane passed away. She was close to Miller.



Stay strong, @DavidMillerSA12 pic.twitter.com/4ogIbfzQlm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2022

Miller is currently in India, where India are hosting a 3-match series vs South Africa. Proteas men defeated India by 9 runs at Lucknow and the action now moves to MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi, where the second ODI will be played.