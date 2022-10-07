Shubman Gill flaunts his abs, fans remind him of alleged girlfriend Sara Ali Khan - check here

India's young batting prodigy, Shubman Gill took on his official Instagram handle to share pictures with current Team India ODI captain Shikhar Dhawan and teammate Ishan Kishan on Friday (October 7). In the pictures, Gill can be seen enjoying some pool time with his teammates and fans were not shy to witness his current fitness condition. The right-handed opener was looking fit with his abs looking perfect alongside Ishan and Shikhar. Team India's ODI squad is currently taking on South Africa at home for in a 3-match ODI series with Shikhar Dhawan leading the side.

After Gill's abs-flaunting upload, fans could not keep calm and the comment section was poured with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan name. Gill is reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan after they were both spotted having dinner in Dubai. There is no confirmation on their relationship, but the couple were seen together in a restaurant – adding fuel to speculation on Gill’s new relationship.

Checkout Shubman Gill's abs-flaunting upload below...

Gill is in fine form with the bat, especially in ODI cricket. However, he must be disappointed for not making an impact in India's lost against South Africa in the first ODI series but the Punjab and Gujarat Titans opener was handed the ‘Player of the Series’ award for his recent performances against West Indies and Zimbabwe. Gill also scored his maiden international century, in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare recently.

The 23-year-old's relationship rumours with Sara Ali Khan sparked when a picture went viral on social media, in which both Sara and Shubman were seen together on a dinner date in the Dubai restaurant.

Team India will face South Africa in the 2nd ODI on Sunday (October 9) and Shubman Gill would be looking to make amends for his disappointing knock in the first ODI in which he was dismissed for 3 runs off 7 balls by Kagiso Rabada.