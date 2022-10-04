LIVE India Women vs UAE Women Asia Cup 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: India on top, UAE 3 down
India-W vs UAE-W LIVE Score: Team India face UAE Women in Match No. 8 of Asia Cup 2022. Check all LIVE updates here.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will be vying for the third successive win in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 when they take on UAE women cricket team in Sylhet on Tuesday (October 4). India are currently on second place on points table with two wins – same as Pakistan women team – but Bismah Maroof’s side are on top thanks to their superior run-rate.
A win for Harmanpreet’s side will take them to the top of the table. Sabbhineni Meghana’s maiden T20I fifty, Shafali Verma’s 46 and Richa Ghosh’s blistering cameo of 33 not out propelled India to beat Malaysia by 30 runs by the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in a rain-affected match in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, at Sylhet Cricket Stadium on Monday.
With their second successive win in the tournament, India are leading the points table alongside Pakistan, who have also won as many matches as Women in Blue in the event so far. Chasing a target of 182, Malaysia got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Winifred Duraisingam in the very first over of the match. Duraisingam went back to the pavilion after scoring zero runs as she was dismissed by Deepti Sharma.
Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from India Women vs UAE Women match in Asia Cup 2022 here.
UAE Women 4 down
Gayakwad takes 2 wickets for India Women inside the powerplay and UAE Women are in deep trouble at the moment.
UAEW - 20/3 (4 Overs), Sharma 8 (7) & Egodage 6 (8)
Jemimah Rodrigues BLASTS 75
Jemimah Rodrigues scores an unbeaten 75 off 45 balls to follow up with her 76 against Sri Lanka in the first game of Asia Cup 2022. Kiran Navgire remains unbeaten on 10 off 4 balls with 2 boundaries.
India Women post 178/5 in 20 overs vs UAE Women
Pooja Vastrakar is GONE!
Pooja Vastrakar is dismissed for a blazing 13 off 5 balls with a six and four in that over. Jemimah Rodrigues is still unbeaten on 68.
India Women are 163/5 in 19 overs vs UAE Women
Deepti Sharma is OUT!
Deepti Sharma is out for 64 off 49 balls, her maiden T20I fifty to end a superb partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues. Jemimah is batting on 68 off 41 balls.
India Women are 149/4 in 18 overs vs UAE Women
HUNDRED partnership for Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues
WHAT a recovery this is for India. Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues have put on 100-run partnership for the 4th wicket off just 65 balls. Deepti Sharma is batting on 60 and Jemimah Rodrigues is on 52.
India Women are 128/3 in 16 overs vs UAE Women
Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues complete FIFTIES
Deepti Sharma reaches her maiden T20I fifty with a six. Jemimah Rodrigues also completes a second successive fifty in the Asia Cup 2022. Both Deepti and Jemimah are batting on 51.
India Women are 118/3 in 15 overs vs UAE Women
Deepti Sharma smashes first SIX!
Deepti Sharma smashes the first six of the Indian innings off Samaira Dharnidharka. Deepti has now moved along to 42 off 35 balls while Jemimah Rodrigues is motoring along at 38 off 26 balls.
India Women are 95/3 in 13 overs vs UAE Women
Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues bring up 50 partnership
Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigue have brought up their 50-run partnership for the 4th wickets off just 39 balls. Deepti is unbeaten on 32 while Jemimah has moved along to 24.
India Women are 71/3 in 11 overs vs UAE Women
Deepti Sharma gets 4th boundary
Deepti Sharma has moved along to 29 off 27 balls with four fours. Jemimah Rodrigues is unbeaten on 21 off 16 balls at the other end.
India Women are 65/3 in 10 overs vs UAE Women
Three boundaries in over by Jemimah Rodrigues
Jemimah Rodrigues is on the move, smashes Chaya Mughal for three fours in the 7th over to race along to 16 off 11 balls. Deepti Sharma is on 12 off 14 balls.
India Women are 43/3 in 7 overs vs UAE Women
Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma rebuild
It has been slow progress for India Women after losing three early wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are rebuilding and batting on 3 and 10 respectively.
India Women are 27/3 in 6 overs vs UAE Women
IND-W in deep trouble
India Women are in BIG trouble now. Lose their third early wickets with all-rounder Dayalan Hemalatha run-out for just 1 as in-form batter Jemimah Rodrigues comes in.
India Women are 19/3 in the 5th over vs UAE Women
Double blow for IND-W
In-form Sabbhineni Meghana is now caught behind for 10 off left-arm medium-pacer Mahika Gaur as India Women lose their second early wicket. Both openers now back in the pavilion as Dayalan Hemalatha is promoted to No. 4. Still no sign of captain Smriti Mandhana!
India Women are 17/2 in 4th over vs UAE Women
Cautious start for IND-W
Sabbhineni Meghana and Deepti Sharma both have a boundary each after 3 overs as India look to bounce back from early wicket. Meghana on 9 and Deepti Sharma, promoted to No. 3 is on 6.
India Women are 15/1 in 3 overs vs UAE Women
Richa Ghosh GONE for duck!
Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh promoted as opener for this game is out for a first-ball duck, chipping Chaya Mughal. India lose early wicket.
India Women are 3/1 in 1 over vs UAE Women
Pitch Repot: Athar Ali Khan says THIS about track
"This pitch is really getting good for batting," says former Bangladesh opener Athar Ali Khan. "Expecting a lot more boundaries in this game. Yes, there are cracks but they will hold up. The sun has broken through, which means it will get better for batting."
India make 4 changes to lineup
India have rested Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Meghna Singh and Radha Yadav today with Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar returning. Here are the India and UAE Playing XI...
India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UAE Women: Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal (c), Priyanjali Jain, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte
Smriti Mandhana is CAPTAIN today, wins TOSS and IND bat first
Harmanpreet Kaur is being rested for the match as Smriti Mandhana takes over captaincy mantle. Mandhana has won the toss and India will bat first.
IND-W vs UAE-W Live Streaming, TV timings
Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will take on UAE Women cricket team from 1pm IST in Sylhet. Check live streaming and TV Timing of the Women's Asia Cup match here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Women's Asia Cup 2022 match between India Women and UAE Women in Sylhet.
