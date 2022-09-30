LIVE Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends semi-final 2, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Tillakaratne Dilshan and co eye finals spot

NewsCricket
SRI LANKA LEGENDS VS WEST INDIES LEGENDS MATCH

Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 SL-L vs WI-L Semifinal 2 (Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends) LIVE scorecard, score and updates on our live blog here

 

Dominant Sri Lanka Legends led by Tillakaratne Dilshan will take on West Indies Legends in the second semi-final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Friday (September 30) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium. SL-L have shown promising signs from the start of the tournament and will look to go all the way to the finals.

India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the first semi-final and qualified for the finals. The winner of this game will face the defending champions on Saturday (October 1).

Sri Lanka Legends - who were the runner-ups in the first season - are coming into the big match on the back of an emphatic victory over Bangladesh Legends. Tillakaratne Dilshan and his teammates have secured four wins in five games.

West Indies Legends, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a defeat against Australia Legends in their last league match of the series. Dwayne Smith and Kirk Edwards played good knocks against the Australians to helping West Indies post a decent total, but the bowling let the team down.

30 September 2022
17:48 PM

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL-L vs WI-L in Road Safety World Series T20 2022 2nd semi-final in India on TV and Online.

17:46 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends Road Safety World Series (RSWS) Semi-final 2. Stay tuned as the action starts at 7:30 PM (IST).

